Paul McCartney’s Handwritten Lyrics to the Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’ Fetches $910Ok at Auction

Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for the Beatles’ 1968 hit tune “Hey Jude” offered for just about 1,000,000 bucks at an public sale on Friday.

Julien’s Auction hosted an all-Beatles themed public sale on Friday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic quartet’s breakup. Estimated to be value $160,000, the lyrics had been offered for a grand overall of $910,000, in accordance to a press free up.

Even even though McCartney’s lyrics had been the peak vendor, different pieces from the Fab Four had been additionally offered together with drum heads utilized by drummer Ringo Starr, handwritten notes by way of guitarist John Lennon, and art work by way of McCartney.

Beatles fanatics can be hard-pressed to discover a rarer piece of memorabilia than McCartney’s lyrics to “Hey Jude,” which used to be launched as a unmarried in 1968. The tune is one in every of the Beatles’ most-beloved songs, ranked as the 8th very best tune of all time by way of Rolling Stone. The mag later ranked the ballad as the 7th very best Beatles tune of all time.

McCartney had written the tune to convenience Lennon’s son Julian as his folks started to separate in 1968. The composer mentioned that the tune’s unique name used to be “Hey Jules,” because it used to be supposed for the musician’s son. Despite the tune being supposed for his son, Lennon mentioned in a 1980 interview that he idea the tune used to be written for him.

The public sale’s subsequent top-selling merchandise used to be Starr’s drum head used at San Francisco’s Cow Palace area in 1964. The drum head offered for $200,000, 4 occasions greater than the estimated $50,000.

Other top-selling pieces in the public sale had been handwritten notes from different Beatles and stage-used memorabilia. Notes by way of Lennon, guitarist George Harrison and Beatles roadie Mal Evans relating to the McCartney-directed tune video for “Hello, Goodbye” in 1967 offered for $83,200.”

A black-and-white picture that used to be autographed by way of every member of the band offered for $11,520.

The level the place the band were given their get started on used to be additionally offered in the public sale. The unique level from Lathom Hall in Liverpool, England used to be auctioned off for $25,600. The band made their debut to the global on the level on May 14, 1960.

Artwork by way of McCartney additionally drew a big sum of money for the public sale. A pencil and watercolor still-life by way of the singer offered for $28,000 and a pencil drawing offered for $19,200.

McCartney used to be no longer the handiest Beatle with art work offered all over the public sale. A collage by way of Lennon from 1977 used to be offered for $12,800. An autographed poster from Lennon’s Imagine album with a doodle of a self-portrait drawing offered for simply over $10,000.

Paul McCartney plays all over the Liverpool Sound live performance, held at Anfield Stadium on June 1, 2008 in Liverpool, England.

MJ Kim/MPL Communications Ltd/Getty