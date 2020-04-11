New York City Mayor de Blasio Urges Tenant Rent Freeze, Landlords Using Security Deposits as Temporary Payment

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined dozens of state Democratic lawmakers in urging landlords to permit tenants to make use of safety deposits in lieu of lease and to enact different varieties of cost forgiveness amid the coronavirus financial lockdown.

The mayor of the rustic’s greatest town on Friday pleaded with the Rent Guidelines Board, which establishes cost changes for New York’s a million lease stabilized living gadgets, to freeze lease for tenants suffering because of the coronavirus close down of the financial system. But the mayor’s calls for, which might see the mayoral-appointed board vote to not elevate lease and to quickly droop bills, has been denied by means of the landlords and control teams represented at the panel. De Blasio’s lease freeze request parallels a New York State Senate invoice that may droop lease bills for tenants and small companies who have had their paychecks lowered or eradicated because of COVID-19 self-quarantine.

“If a tenant has no money, he has no money,” de Blasio mentioned all the way through a press convention on Friday afternoon, in a simple urging to the town’s robust Rent Guidelines Board.

“We need a rent freeze.I am calling on the Rent Guidelines Board to freeze rents for all regulated apartments. I’m also asking the State to allow New Yorkers to pay rent with their security deposit. I want to see them act quickly,” de Blasio added in a tweet Friday. The mayor went on to mention the Rent Guidelines Board denied his request.

The team representing the landlords of rent-controlled flats during the 5 boroughs replied to the mayor’s request in a remark equipped to WABC-TV Friday: “Enacting another rent freeze will only expedite the deterioration of the City’s aging housing stock, and will do nothing to aid tenants that are already struggling to pay the rent in the midst of this crisis.”

De Blasio known as on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to increase his 90-day moratorium on evictions to incorporate a lease freeze for tenants in the intervening time. The mayor joins a number of Democratic state lawmakers together with State Senator Michael Gianaris of Queens, who final month proposed Senate Bill 8125A that calls for a lease freeze for New Yorkers who’ve observed their source of revenue misplaced or decreased because of coronavirus activity cuts. Both lawmakers have demanded the state to permit tenants to use their safety deposits towards their per 30 days lease. Another piece of regulation offered final week by means of Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and State Senators Liz Krueger and Brad Hoylman is entitled the “NYS Tenant Safe Harbor Act.” The proposal would imply landlords cannot kick other people out in their properties all the way through an enormous public well being emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

A big majority of New York City landlords require the primary and final months’ lease along with a safety deposit equivalent to some other month’s-worth of lease. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, about 17 million American employees filed for unemployment advantages up to now two weeks, with 6.6 million submitting final week on my own. In overall, this accounts for 11 % of all the U.S. exertions drive.

On Saturday, de Blasio additionally closed public colleges for the rest of the 2019-2020 faculty 12 months. “It’s the right thing to do. It clearly will help us save lives,” he mentioned. New York City’s public colleges will proceed their far flung finding out schedules to complete the college 12 months.

The mayor’s place of work didn’t right away reply to Newsweek’s request for added remark Saturday morning.