How to Watch ‘All-In for Feeding America’ Poker Tournament With Tom Brady, Adam Sandler and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is hitting the tables for “All-In for Feeding America,” an internet poker match reaping benefits the ones in want and that includes an enormous roster of celebrities. The Way Back megastar introduced the match—which is being held at the side of Feeding America and takes position on Saturday, April 11—over social media on Friday.

The All-In poker match has already raised $1.2 million, 100 % of which can pass to Feeding America, a national community of greater than 200 meals banks, offering meals to greater than 40 million other people yearly.

Excited to announce that I’ve joined forces with @FeedingAmerica to elevate cash for other folks who want it maximum. Join me and some acquainted faces as we are facing off in a pleasant on-line poker match. Watch reside the next day to come from 11am PT. 100% of proceeds get advantages Feeding America. percent.twitter.com/im3cuWYsCD

— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) April 10, 2020

The poker match is open to 75 other people and individuals to this point come with Affleck, Tom Brady, Jason Bateman, Adam Sandler, Matt Damon, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Jon Hamm, Tobey Maguire, Cheryl Hines and Adam Levine.

The “All-In for Feeding America” poker match will start at 2 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. Pacific) and will move survive Twitch. To watch, pass to the AmericasCardroom channel on Switch, or take a look at the embed underneath:

Viewers will likely be ready to ship donations and messages to poker match individuals—however you’ll be able to want to sign up for a Twitch account if you wish to have to communicate trash.

According to Deadline, gamers will pass hand-to-hand in Texas cling ’em, a well-liked match ruleset for poker wherein every participant is dealt two playing cards and will have to create a successful hand from 5 group playing cards. The celebrities and different match individuals will play with a blended $1 million in beginning chips and may have to cough up a $200 ante for every hand (as well as to $1,000 and $2,000 small and giant blinds). The match will likely be hosted by way of skilled poker commentators Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on the 2009 Ante Up for Africa charity poker match in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo by way of Denise Truscello/WireImage

The match may also function Jay and Silent Bob, a.okay.a. Mallrats director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes, who’ve each tweeted further main points.

Iâll be there, calling your pocket Kâs with my 2/7 off-suit as I fish to the river just like the donkey I’m, yelling âPAY THAT MAN HIS MONEY!â in a Russian accessory after I win! Watch me lose to @JayMewes & @BenAffleck on SATURDAY at 11amPST! Every penny raised is going to @FeedingAmerica! https://t.co/IF3UWB3BL3

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 10, 2020

Even sooner than the coronavirus pandemic ended in hundreds of thousands of latest unemployment claims, greater than 37 million other people within the United States struggled to protected meals, in accordance to a 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture file.

At the top of March, Newsweek reported on a meals financial institution close to Pittsburgh, the place other people waited in a mile-long line of automobiles for up to 5 hours to protected emergency meals provisions. Katie Fitzgerald, leader running officer at Feeding America, instructed Newsweek that college closures, activity disruptions and losses, loss of paid unwell depart and the coronavirus’ disproportionate have an effect on on low-income households supposed that extra low-income households are experiencing meals lack of confidence.

“With demand in food skyrocketing and the supply hard to come by, many food banks are relying on current inventories to respond to the increase in demand,” Fitzgerald mentioned. “We are getting to a point where food banks won’t have inventory to meet demand in the weeks and months to come unless we can drive additional food and funding to food banks quickly.”