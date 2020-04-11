Hockey Community Mourns Death of Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave at Age 25

VANCOUVER, BC – JANUARY 16, 2019: Colby Cave, who kicked the bucket April 11 after struggling a mind bleed days previous, skates all through the pre-game heat up previous to a recreation towards Vancouver Canucks on January, 16, 2019 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by means of Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The hockey neighborhood mourned the demise of Edmonton Oilers ahead Colby Cave Saturday after he suffered a mind bleed previous within the week.

His spouse Emily Cave launched a commentary early Saturday with the inside track: “It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning. I and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

The 25-year-old hockey participant needed to have emergency surgical procedure at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto Tuesday to take away a colloid cyst that was once inflicting drive on his mind. He was once put right into a medically prompted coma since that point. His circle of relatives was once not able to be with him as a result of of the stern tips hospitals are following all through the unconventional coronavirus pandemic.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman launched a commentary on Cave’s demise: “The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game. Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins organizations. An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Emily, their families and Colby’s countless friends throughout the hockey world.”

The Edmonton Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson and president of hockey operations Ken Holland additionally launched a commentary following Cave’s demise: “On behalf of the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and the Bakersfield Condors, we wanted to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends after the passing of our teammate Colby Cave earlier this morning. Colby was a terrific teammate with great character, admired and liked everywhere he played. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Emily, his family and friends at this very difficult time.”

The Boston Bruins, Cave’s former group, despatched their condolences to his circle of relatives in a commentary by means of group president Cam Neely: “On behalf of the entire Bruins organization I want to extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to Colby’s family. As an undrafted free agent from Saskatchewan, Colby chose the Bruins and once he came to our organization, he seized the opportunity and showed on and off the ice that he was a special hockey player and person. He was, and will always be a Bruin, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.”

The NHL professional Twitter account tweeted out a video of Cave’s first NHL function when he performed with the Boson Bruins towards the Montreal Canadiens which got here on December 17, 2018: “Colby Cave’s first NHL goal. We will never forget.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs additionally tweeted a message to Cave’s circle of relatives and his group: “The entire Maple Leafs organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Colby Cave. Our condolences are with Colby’s family, teammates and everyone in the Edmonton Oilers organization.”

Hockey nice Wayne Gretzky took to Twitter to provide his condolences to Cave’s circle of relatives: “Janet and I are so sad to hear of Colby’s passing. He was a wonderful hockey player with a bright future, but an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Emily and his entire family.”

Austin Czarnik, the Calgary Flames ahead who performed along Cave after they each had been in construction underneath the Bruins, tweeted out his ideas: “Rest In Peace caver, always enjoyed our time together. Was a pleasure and honor to play with you. You always had a positive mindset and could light a room with your smile and laugh. Praying for your family.”

