Georgia Man Arrested for Allegedly Defrauding Department of Veterans Affairs in Coronavirus Scheme

A steel plaque at the facade of the Department of Veterans Affairs development in Washington, D.C., includes a citation through Abraham Lincoln.

An accused Ponzi scheme operator used to be arrested Friday on unrelated fees for allegedly defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) when negotiating acquire orders for vital clinical provides, in step with the Department of Justice.

Christopher A. Parris, previously of Rochester, New York, however now dwelling in Georgia, is suspected of making fraudulent representations to a procurement officer on the VA, in addition to to undercover brokers with the VA and the Department of Homeland Security.

Parris, 39, didn’t go back a request for remark at an e mail cope with federal brokers imagine used to be used to perpetrate the alleged scheme. Comment requests despatched to 2 legal professionals representing him in separate federal issues have been additionally no longer returned.

In a telephone name to a VA legit on March 23, an unnamed person, known as “Person B,” solicited a purchase order order on behalf of “Company A,” a distributor, for hundreds of thousands of face mask produced through 3M, an crucial home manufacturer of private protecting apparatus (PPE), in step with a legal grievance.

Later, Person B it appears knowledgeable the VA legit that those N95 respirators, in brief provide at the entrance strains of the COVID-19 combat around the nation, might be offered at a price $7.50 in line with masks. The legit objected, announcing that 3M normally offered those mask for 50 cents apiece. Person B responded that the prime sale worth mirrored just a small cash in margin above the cost Company A had paid for the mask.

The Defense Production Act, a formidable federal legislation that controls the distribution of crucial provides in instances of emergency, makes it illegal to have interaction in worth gouging with fabrics designated as scarce. On March 25, the Department of Health and Human Services, pursuant to a presidential directive, declared provides similar to ventilators, N95 mask and different PPE to be scarce fabrics.

When an undercover VA inspector inquired with Company A about its provider, Person B made a referral to Parris, underneath the auspices of an organization known as Encore Health Group. The legal grievance alleges that Parris contacted the VA to give an explanation for how the provides can be procured. He is accused of telling the agent that Encore Health “buys directly from 3M.”

Close-up of N95 respirator masks throughout a virus of COVID-19 coronavirus, San Francisco, California, March 30, 2020.

In his makes an attempt to persuade an undercover VA inspector, Parris it appears hooked up to an e mail the brochure of a prior employer that had executed trade with the VA, and the place Parris had as soon as labored in a gross sales capability.

Communications referenced in the legal grievance display a couple of makes an attempt through Parris to persuade doable clients of on-the-ground stock that didn’t in truth exist. On April 2, for instance, Parris is alleged to have knowledgeable the undercover VA agent that his friends have been examining 3M mask that had arrived in a “rare occurrence.”

3M instructed the VA that it does no longer promote N95 mask to Parris or Encore Health.

In an April three telephone name, in step with the legal grievance, Parris confessed to his touch at Company A that he by no means got a provide of mask that were ordered through the state of Louisiana.

According to VA Special Agent Jeffrey Ferris, the aim of the alleged scheme seems to were an effort to “obtain large upfront payments for scarce PPE that Parris knows he cannot actually fully obtain or deliver.”

Indeed, in one telephone name to the undercover VA inspector, Parris allegedly attempted to use “a high-pressure sales tactic” and asked that the dep. bypass the escrow section of the buying procedure solely, which might have supplied him with an immediate cost for non-existent 3M mask.

“During this time of crisis, fraud or attempted fraud impacting services for veterans, who have selflessly served this country, is unconscionable,” Timothy J. Shea, the U.S. legal professional for the District of Columbia, stated in a press unencumber. “My office will devote whatever resources are necessary to stop scams aimed at exploiting Americans during this unprecedented pandemic.”

In convicted at the fees, Parris faces a possible most penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment. He is these days in detention in Georgia expecting extradition to the U.S. capital, the place the legal grievance used to be filed.

Beyond the VA case, Parris has in the past been accused of monetary wrongdoing and is these days going through federal prosecution in New York in reference to an alleged Ponzi scheme. He is charged in Rochester with mail fraud and cash laundering for allegedly defrauding traders out of greater than $115 million over a ten-year duration.

A comparable civil motion used to be introduced in federal court docket in Manhattan through the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for alleged securities fraud.

Parris and his co-defendants “raised more than $102 million from at least 637 investors across the United States since 2011,” the motion states, and “the majority of it was either misappropriated by [the] defendants or paid to redeeming investors in classic Ponzi-scheme fashion.”

Parris had in the past been investigated through FINRA, the government-authorized non-profit overseeing broker-dealer transactions, for fraud and used to be therefore barred from associating with different agents in 2016. The SEC later overturned the bar at an administrative listening to, even though it left intact a comparable suspension. He used to be a registered existence insurance coverage dealer in New York till 2018, information display.