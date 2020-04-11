Did Anyone Win the $136 Million Jackpot on Friday (Last) Night?

No one has controlled to win Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot as no price ticket matched all 5 white balls and the one golden Mega Ball ball.

The grand prize for the April 10 draw stood at $136 million, with a money choice of $108.1 million.

The profitable numbers had been 2, 11, 21, 57, and 60, with the Mega ball being 13. There was once additionally a 2X Megaplier in play, doubling the quantity gamers may win out of doors the major jackpot.

No one was once in a position to check all 5 white balls and the one gold Mega Ball to win the major $136 million prize, which means a few of the cash might be added to the subsequent draw on Tuesday, March 14.

There had been additionally no winners of the second-place $1 million prize after nobody matched the 5 white balls on their very own.

A complete of 11 other people received $10,000 after as it should be choosing 4 white balls and the one gold Mega Ball, 4 of whom had their winnings doubled to $20,000 after paying to have the 2X Megaplier in play.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s draw now stands at $145 million, with a money choice of $115.2 million.

In different information, the Illinois Lottery has introduced it’s extending the time-frame wherein winners can declare prizes because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Players with profitable tickets that had been set to run out between March 16 and May 31 this yr now have as much as June 30, 2020 to say their prizes as the nation continues to handle the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Players usually have 12 months to claim their prize. During this difficult time, we wanted to extend the prize expiration date to provide players an extra opportunity to claim a prize that has been forgotten or misplaced,” mentioned Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays.

One of the profitable tickets that has no longer been claimed is a $2 million Mega Millions prize that was once because of expire final weekend.

The price ticket, which has the profitable numbers 8, 22, 24, 38, and 64 with a Mega Ball of 21, was once purchased from the Mobile station situated in Joliet at 1600 New Lenox Road on April 5, 2019.

“Considering many of us are spending a lot of time at home right now, if you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Joliet around this time last year-now is the time to check under your couch cushions, in your desk drawers or in your glovebox to see if you’ve got the winning lottery ticket tucked away somewhere,” Mays added.

A person displays his simply bought lottery tickets from the Blue Bird Liquor retailer in Hawthorne, California on October 23, 2018.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty