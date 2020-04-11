College Football Coach Doubles as New York City Nurse During Coronavirus Pandemic

Newsweek’s “Heroes of the Pandemic” sequence options on a regular basis heroes appearing carrier, sacrifice or kindness within the time of COVID-19.

Alex Charlton is these days operating as a nurse in New York City amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however most effective weeks previous he was once restarting a school soccer training profession hundreds of miles away.

Charlton, 29, had arrived in Wichita, Texas in early March to start his task as an assistant vast receivers soccer trainer for Midwestern State University (MSU). When the college was once pressured to near because of the virus, Charlton didn’t hesitate to take a chance to paintings as a nurse on entrance strains of the pandemic, at New York’s Mount Sinai health facility.

“When I realized I had an opportunity to go out there, I never thought about that once. I just thought there are people crying out for help, patients that are sick and they are desperate for nurses. I just immediately jumped on it,” Charlton instructed Newsweek. “They needed the help the most, that’s where I was going to go. This was the epicenter of it.”

A faculty soccer trainer who doubles as a nurse is, admittedly, an peculiar aggregate and Charlton says he has but to come upon any person with a identical resume. The Kansas City local first joined a school soccer training group of workers years previous at his alma mater, the University of Kansas. After that have did not finish as he would have favored, he was once inspired to pursue a point in nursing.

“So many people told me I’d be a great nurse, so I decided to go to nursing school while coaching high school football,” mentioned Charlton. “I decided to go to nursing school, because I wanted to continue to find a career that made me proud at the end of the day, like I was with football.”

He arrived in New York overdue remaining week and says that his enjoy up to now has been very similar to his earlier paintings as a nurse. One of the variations he has spotted is that COVID-19 sufferers are pressured to enjoy their ordeal with out the corporate of members of the family, because of the extremely contagious nature of the virus.

“It’s really sad seeing people in the hospital that are really sick, and they don’t have family members there with them, to talk to them,” mentioned Charlton. “All of them would have family there, but they simply can’t come in because of the virus.”

“As a nurse, you step in and talk to the patient, listen to them and be there for them, but it’s just difficult seeing people there with no loved ones,” he added. “We do our best to call patients’ families for them, put them on speaker phone, update them and let them talk if they’re able to talk. “

Charlton mentioned he did not enjoy any severe considerations about his personal protection till friends and family reminded him that operating with COVID-19 sufferers at a hectic New York City health facility would imply he was once risking his lifestyles.

“When you hear somebody say that, you pause for a second. And it does make you a little nervous for that split second, but then, you just don’t think about it again,” mentioned Charlton. “You just don’t let it get into your mind and you keep working hard and doing what you can to help out.”

Although Charlton has no longer been centered at the non-public dangers, he says he has felt protected at Mount Sinai, noting that the health facility has equipped good enough provides of private protecting apparatus and praising the health facility’s group of workers and his fellow nurses.

“I felt that the staff there at the hospital is allowing us to be successful,” Charlton mentioned. “It’s just great to see all the teamwork that’s going on right now in a tough time like this.”

Charlton’s pastime for soccer has no longer left him and he says he intends to go back to MSU and resume his training profession as quickly as the well being disaster is beneath keep an eye on. Until then, he plans to proceed the usage of his talents as a nurse to lend a hand those that want it essentially the most.

“Until we’re allowed to return to a normal lifestyle, I’ll be here, or wherever I’m needed to help out,” he mentioned.

