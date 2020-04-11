Braun Strowman’s Next Opponent is Set

With WrestleMania 36 within the rearview, Friday Night SmackDown will proceed to construct in opposition to Money within the Bank.

The largest building at the SmackDown facet all the way through WrestleMania 36 was once the defeat of Goldberg. Braun Strowman, who changed Roman Reigns within the Universal Championship fit, defeated the WWE Hall of Famer to earn his first global championship within the corporate.

Now that Strowman made Goldberg “get these hands,” who is subsequent for the “Monster Among Men”?

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross shocked the WWE Universe once they defeated The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. This Friday, Asuka and Kairi Sane gets a rematch towards Bliss and Cross to take a look at and recapture the titles, however can the brand new champs swat the previous name holders away?

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt had probably the most mind-bending fit at WrestleMania 36 along with his Firefly Fun House fit towards John Cena. After a twisted adventure during the occupation of John Cena, Wyatt made the 16-time champion disappear. Will we be informed Cena’s destiny and what is subsequent for Wyatt?

Otis overcame Dolph Ziggler on Sunday with the assistance of Mandy Rose. Now that Mandy Rose and Otis are in combination, what is subsequent for the brand new couple and can Fire and Desire ever be the similar? And who is the person beneath the hood who uncovered Sonya Deville and Ziggler’s plot to get a divorce Otis and Mandy?

Morrison effectively retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships through defeating Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a brutal ladder fit at the first night time of WrestleMania 36. With Morrison doing the paintings for him and Miz, who will likely be subsequent up for the titles?

Sami Zayn and his artist collective of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were given the most productive of Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak to retain the Intercontinental Championship. With the way in which Sami continues to dodge Daniel Bryan, will the previous global champion ultimately get his arms on Zayn and some other shot on the IC name?

Here’s the entirety that came about at the April 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

Braun Strowman after profitable the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Opening Segment

Braun Strowman begins the night time and will get at the mic. He says that after alternative knocks you resolution it. He says he took the entirety Goldberg had and refused to stick down. And to have it occur at WrestleMania made it the most productive night time of his lifestyles.Shinsuke Nakamura’s song interrupts as the previous Intercontinental Champion will get within the ring.Braun asks what Shinsuke desires. Nakamura says that he is knocking on Strowman’s door. He says that the closing time he and his workforce noticed Strowman, they beat him. Braun says that no person tunes in to SmackDown for him and to get out of his ring. Shinsuke tells Braun that the the vulnerable are the meek and Strowman says that this night he’s going to beat him. He turns and tosses Cesaro who attempted to assault him from at the back of out of the hoop. This permits Shinsuke to hit Braun within the head with a kick and get out of the hoop.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs The Kabuki Warriors – Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Cross pins Kairi Sane after a Swinging Neckbreaker

Elias Promo

Elias seems at the perch that Corbin threw him offElias sings a tune about his feud with Corbin and says that he desires to be within the Money within the Bank ladder fit.

Dolph Ziggler and Tucker Promo

Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville move as much as Michael Cole and say they’re having a look out for Mandy RoseTucker comes out and says that he is aware of Dolph is nonetheless on the lookout for Mandy and displays him instagram pictures of Otis and Mandy. He says that once what Dolph did closing week, they’ll end it now.

Dolph Ziggler vs Tucker

Ziggler wins by way of pinfall after a Super Kick

The Dirt Sheet

Miz and Morrison speak about WrestleMania and the nice and dangerous moments. They then speak about conserving the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and being the best tag group of the 21st Century.The duo then do a tune and rap working down The Usos and The New Day.This brings out The Usos who say that Morrison carried the group and take a look at to force a wedge between the champs. Miz continues to mention he is now not medically cleared to strive against this night. The New Day then pop out and say that they’ve a name fit made for subsequent week between The Miz, Big E and Jey Usos for the championships.

Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik) vs The Forgotten Sons

This is Forgotten Sons’ reliable name up

Backstage

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are celebrating their win previous within the night timeThey approached through Carmella and Dana Brooke and ask since they were not at WrestleMania if they are able to get a name shot. Alexa says no and that they mustn’t soar the road. Brooke makes a plea, which reasons Cross to speak to Alexa in quiet. They settle for Carmella and Dana’s problem

Bayley and Sasha Segment

Bayley says that Paige attempted to break her WrestleMania, however she beat everybody. She says her biggest second was once when she defied all of the odds. And that is as a result of we are the most productive and without equal position fashions.Sasha says that no person previously, provide or long term can get a divorce their friendship.Tamina comes out to break. Bayley begins to reward Tamina when she cuts her off and say that no person beat her at WrestleMania, and it took all of the girls to get rid of her. She demanding situations Bayley to a one-on-one fit for the name.Bayley declines, however provides that if she will be able to beat Sasha Banks she will be able to get a name shot. Sasha seems shocked through her pal.Tamina accepts

Sheamus vs Cal Bloom

Sheamus wins by way of pinfall after a Brogue Kick

Braun Strowman vs Shinsuke Nakamura (with Cesaro)

Strowman wins by way of pinfall after a Power Slam

Firefly Fun House

Bray displays up at the titantron after Strowman’s win. He says that he re-wrote historical past with John Cena when the lantern begins to speak. Bray says that Braun being part of his circle of relatives was once a very long time in the past, however he hopes he recalls what he instructed him. Bray calls himself Braun’s father and asks him to make an apology for leaving him.Braun refusesBray says that he created him and he may finish him particularly since he desires the Universal Championship againBraun ends the section through telling Bray that he is in a position in a position to “let him in” and mocks Wyatt through doing his “bye” wave.

