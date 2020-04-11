Bonnie Raitt Says She’s Still Heartbroken Over the Death of Her Friend John Prine

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt stated that she used to be nonetheless heartbroken over the loss of iconic singer-songwriter John Prine, who died following headaches from COVID-19.

The singer-guitarist posted the video on Friday that used to be shared to Billboard with a efficiency of the Karla Bonoff-penned music “Home,” which Raitt had in the past recorded for her 1977 album Sweet Forgiveness. Shededicated the efficiency to Prine.

“I’m still so heartbroken over the loss of John Prine, and I know you are too,” she stated, assuring her enthusiasts that she used to be retaining them in her ideas. “I wanted to reach out and send my love, and wish you all the best, and tell you all I’m thinking about you.”

Raitt additionally spoke about some of the techniques she’s been retaining occupied, in spite of the not up to favorable instances amid the pandemic. “Finding surprising blessings in having more time to just lay around and read and cook and do all those things I always wished I could do if I had more time,” she stated. “Of course, the reason why we’re doing this is heartbreaking and I’m hoping that we’re going to be coming out of this with lessons learned and appreciating what we have.”

Even although she’s been taking merit of the self-isolation, Raitt stated that she used to be retaining her much less lucky enthusiasts in her ideas. “For those people that aren’t as blessed to have a secure and safe home and adequate medical care and are worried about their economic future and going through health crises, my heart is going out to you,” she stated, prior to dedicating the observe to that “Angel from Montgomery.”

Bonnie Raitt and John Prine carry out onstage all over the 2019 Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Prine’s dying shook the tune global, with many musicians paying tribute to the past due country-folk singer. Jason Isbell and his spouse Amanda Shires, each nation musicians, paid tribute to Prine via acting a suite of 3 of his songs (“Angel From Montgomery”, “Clocks and Spoons” and “Illegal Smile”) all over Shires’ “I So Lounging” reside circulate sequence, the place she plays for enthusiasts together with her band and occasionally Isbell.

Music outlet Consequence of Sound hosted a receive advantages reside circulate on their Instagram, that includes a host of performers who had been influenced via Prine to hide his songs, titled “Angel from Maywood: A Tribute to John Prine.” Viewers are inspired to donate to Nashville Rescue Mission, Room in the Inn, and Thistle Farms. The digital tribute options performances via Norah Jones, Grace Potter, Warren Haynes, Sarah Jarosz, and participants of the Mountain Goats, Shinedown, Lake Street Drive, The Decemberists, and extra.