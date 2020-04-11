Babyface Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 and Recovered

Hit R&B singer and songwriter Babyface published in a tweet that he examined sure for COVID-19 however has since recovered.

The singer, whose actual title is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, tweeted the inside track whilst moreover saying a efficiency by means of Instagram reside to have fun his birthday. He wrote that his circle of relatives additionally examined sure for the coronavirus.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for the Covid 19 virus, as did my family,” he wrote. “It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

He additionally wrote that he used to be accepting a call for participation from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for a efficiency known as “A Celebration of Black Music Excellence.” He mentioned that he’d take part with new jack swing instrumentalist Teddy Riley for the efficiency.

“So get ready for a night of groove and love,” he tweeted. ” Ladies… put on your red dress… light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.” He additionally mentioned the efficiency could be proven on his Instagram account at nine p.m. EST and 6 p.m. PST.

Singer and songwriter Gallant answered to Babyface’s tweet, wishing him smartly. “[G]lad u made that full recovery, battle about to be legendary,” he wrote.

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds attends Byron Allen’s 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Greg Doherty/Getty

Other musicians have made recoveries from COVID-19. Pop famous person Pink tweeted that she had the virus, and donated 1,000,000 greenbacks to coronavirus aid efforts. The singer thanked healthcare suppliers for their paintings in treating and fighting the unfold of the virus.

British singer Marianne Faithfull additionally examined sure for the coronavirus and used to be being handled for the virus. “Marianne Faithfull’s manager François Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London,” a consultant advised Rolling Stone on April 4. “She is stable and responding to treatment. We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.”

Duran Duran’s John Taylor additionally mentioned that he had a case of coronavirus in a remark shared to the band’s professional Twitter account. He wrote that he’d since recovered and presented encouraging phrases to lovers.

“DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share that I tested positive with the Corona virus [sic] almost three weeks ago,” the bassist wrote. “Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old-I like to think I am-or was blessed with only getting a mild case of Covid 19-but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu,’ I came out of it feeling okay.”