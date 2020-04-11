Glendon Oakley was once buying groceries within a Foot Locker on the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas remaining August when a kid bumped into the shop and warned everyone of a mass capturing on the Walmart around the massive parking space.

Pfc. Oakley, who was once stationed at within reach Fort Bliss, and had a gun allow, acted briefly. He drew his weapon and ran out of doors of the shop to each confront any bother and offer protection to the ones in its method. At that time, he noticed youngsters operating round and screaming.

Oakley escorted as many youngsters as he may just to the security of police. About 3 weeks later, the United States Army awarded Pfc. Oakley the Army Commendation Medal for his heroic movements.

Two days in the past on April 8, 2020—simply greater than 8 months since his unselfish movements—Oakley was once discovered useless within his quarters at Fort Bliss, in line with a file from the Army Times.

Pfc. Glendon Oakley, who was once recommended for his fast movements to carry youngsters to protection right through the El Paso mass capturing on Aug. 3, 2019, was once discovered useless in his quarters at Fort Bliss on April 8, 2020. The reason behind his dying is pending investigation.

Photo from United States Army

Special brokers from the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command are investigating his dying.

“At this point in the investigation, foul play is not suspected,” Army officers stated. “No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigative process.”

Oakley was once from Killeen, which is centrally-located in Texas, and he was once serving as an automatic provide logistical specialist with the first Armored Division Sustainment Brigade.

The Walmart capturing in El Paso left 22 useless and 26 others injured through a shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who was once arrested and later confessed that he drove from North Texas to El Paso with intentions of capturing “Mexicans.”

Oakley’s movements right through the mass capturing in El Paso on August 3, 2019, introduced him nationwide consideration, even a gathering with President Donald Trump.

Pfc. Oakley was once interviewed after the mass capturing, and he stated his instincts induced his fast considering and movements.

“I saw a whole bunch of kids running around without their parents … I tried to pick up as many as I could and bring them with me,” he stated.

“You could hear all of the chaos going around, and that’s when I did what I was trained to do,” Oakley added in an Army information tale. “I briefly reacted and I assumed to myself if my kid have been there how I would need anyone else to react. I simply took motion and attempted to get as many children as conceivable.

“I simply thought of retaining them as shut as I may just, a few them have been leaping out of my fingers, however the ones I may just stay with me, I made certain that they made it to the place they had to be. They have been simply scared, so I simply did what I may just do.”

Aside from the Army Commendation Medal, Oakley was once additionally awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Rifle Marksmanship Badge.

The El Paso capturing was once adopted 13 hours later through a capturing in downtown Dayton, Ohio, the place 9 folks have been killed and dozens extra injured. The two shootings, with a mixed dying toll of 31, sparked a countrywide debate over gun keep an eye on, white supremacy, a tradition of gun violence and protection measures for spaces with massive crowds.