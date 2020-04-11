‘Apex Legends’ Update 1.34 Fixes PS4 Challenge Bug

Apex Legends replace 1.34 launched on PS4 round eight p.m. EDT Friday night, and plenty of avid gamers are questioning what the 128MB obtain does. While Respawn normally does not unencumber professional patch notes for interstitial fixes of this nature, posts at the recreation’s professional subreddit cue us in to what is perhaps to be integrated. In quick, in case you are on the lookout for crash fixes or Mirage buffs, get ready to be disenchanted.

Apex Legends Update 1.34 Patch Notes

‘Apex Legends’ replace 1.34 launched on PS4 Friday night. The patch notes characteristic a repair for a problem worm tied to the Old Ways match. ‘Apex Legends’ is to be had on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Respawn Entertainment/EA

Fix for demanding situations and fit abstract disappearing.

The supply publish, titled “Challenges disappeared along with match summary,” options round 30 feedback detailing a lately showing worm in Apex Legends wherein avid gamers misplaced get right of entry to to demanding situations and fit abstract main points historically to be had at the recreation’s foyer display. This intended that problem development was once no longer being recorded, which is a fairly large bummer taking into consideration the Old Ways Lore Event simply made its solution to the sport on Tuesday. Thankfully Respawn was once fast to resolve the issue.

Hours after the problem changed into obvious, Respawn Senior Designer Chin Xiang Chong spoke with customers by means of his reddit take care of, tangentiallogic. Over the process the closing 24 hours, Chong again and again requested avid gamers to file the standing of the glitch, and, across the time replace 1.34 went are living, he introduced that “we just pushed a fix on our backend.” In the time that adopted, Chong added “should be fixed now,” and the impacted avid gamers stopped reporting the worm. Without professional patch notes, that is the most efficient indicator now we have about what replace 1.34 will have integrated. Checking the replace’s model historical past on PS4 references the standard “stability improvements and bug fixes.”

What this patch does not characteristic, on the other hand, are resolutions for different issues making their approach in the course of the Apex Legends group at the moment. Despite the unintentional cooldown timer buff to Mirage’s Psyche Out skill in replace 1.33, no further Mirage buffs are featured in Friday’s replace. Although, Respawn has confident enthusiasts that changes in want of Apex’s least widespread Legend are at the approach. If your recreation has been crashing throughout Ranked play or when switching to Ranked, the ones shortcomings were not addressed on this replace both. Users file the ones issues have persisted even after putting in Friday’s tiny patch. While Apex Legends most probably has a couple of thrilling updates doubtlessly coming over the following week or so, replace 1.34 surely is not one in every of them. Just take a couple of seconds to obtain this tiny repair, and you can principally be enjoying the very same recreation because it existed on Tuesday.

Apex Legends is to be had now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

