YouTuber sparks outrage after eating live animals in ASMR videos despite coronavirus link to exotic animals





A YOUTUBE celebrity has sparked outrage over videos of her abusing after which eating animals alive.

Critics say Korean YouTuber “Ssoyoung” has taken her viral “ASMR mukbang” videos too a ways, posting distressing photos for her 3.4million subscribers.

ASMR (Autonomous sensory meridian reaction) is a time period used for a phenomenon that individuals say brings “immense excitement from observing or listening to on a regular basis behavior like whispering, hair brushing, folding garments.”

That is coupled with mukbang – which means that “eating broadcast” in South Korea – the word interprets into audience having sure reactions to observing folks binge-eat or devour unusual cuisine.

Ssoyoung in large part sticks to seafood as she brings out trays of live massive lobsters, squid, and eels, in accordance to TooFab.

Some will also be observed flailing their tentacles about sooner than she both sticks a knife into them or hits them, sooner than eating them.

One video entitled “Beautiful Girl in a Forest Full of Mysteries” has her dressed as Alive in Wonderland as she dances across the woods sooner than discovering an octopus placing from a tree – and selections it up, performs with it after which shoves it in her mouth.

The magical land additionally holds a two-foot eel slithering at the floor, looking forward to her devour it as smartly.

In some other distressing video, she pours salt on a tank stuffed with live eels and laughs maniacally as they thrash about, obviously in misery.

maximum learn in global information VIRUS THREAT

Boy, 15, is first coronavirus case in Amazon tribe amid fears of virus wipeout TASTE FOR FLESH

The global’s remaining cannibal tribes that also devour people in ugly rituals

HOTBED OF DISEASE

'Wet markets' nonetheless open in Asia the place staff deal with canine and snakes FELINE FEVER

Cats CAN transform inflamed with coronavirus, learn about reveals sparking WHO probe UPLIFTING

Italy sees smallest day-to-day virus dying upward push in weeks because it plans to elevate lockdown

RIPPED APART

‘Young Steve Irwin’ ranger, 23, killed via shark on first week of 'dream process'





Ssoyoung has now come beneath hearth from different YouTubers, with Ethan Klein calling for her to have her videos got rid of.

He stated in a up to date publish: “I believe she is aware of that if she wasn’t appearing a minimum of a bit squeamish and frightened about it, then she can be observed as a complete sociopath.

“But she clearly loves torturing animals. No question about it.”

We pay on your tales! Do you’ve got a tale for The Sun Online information staff? Email us at guidelines@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for videos too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link