Trump Promises U.S. Will Do ‘Whatever is Necessary’ to Help Boeing After It Says It’s Exploring Laying Off 10 Percent of Workforce

Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are saved on worker parking rather a lot close to Boeing Field, on June 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

Stephen Brashear/Getty

President Trump mentioned his management would take motion to lend a hand Boeing if corporate executives request help in dealing with the monetary downturn brought about by means of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Administration officers would meet with Boeing executives all the way through an upcoming assembly with airline business officers, he mentioned Friday whilst responding to newshounds’ questions all the way through the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s day-to-day briefing.

“We’re going to be meeting with Boeing, we’re going to be meeting with a lot of companies that are great companies and were great companies a short while ago,” Trump mentioned.

The president additionally mentioned that the U.S. “can’t let anything happen to Boeing.”

“It’s, you know, got so much potential,” he mentioned.

The Treasury Department put aside up to $17 billion in assist for Boeing as phase of the airline business rescue bundle lawmakers integrated within the CARES Act, the $2 trillion stimulus regulation that Trump not too long ago signed into legislation. But the aerospace large has no longer but officially asked any of the help to be had to it, and in accordance to studies, is nonetheless taking into consideration shedding up to 10 % of its team of workers due to the downturn brought about by means of the coronavirus-related recession.

Trump sidestepped a query about whether or not the aerospace corporate might be penalized for shedding its team of workers after receiving the help.

Instead, he mentioned Friday that the corporate’s planes are actually allegedly so advanced {that a} Massachusetts Institute of Technology level is vital to fly them, however nevertheless added the corporate was once “probably the greatest company in the world” and vowed to lend a hand.

“When they see us, making sure that Boeing is strong again is very very powerful and very important, and we’ll do whatever is necessary to do,” he added.

Boeing changed into the United States’ sole final producer of civil airliners in 1997 when it received its primary competitor, the McDonnell-Douglas company.

Since then, the corporate’s civilian airline department has been locked in cutthroat festival with its European counterpart, Airbus SE, with each firms continuously charging that the opposite illegally advantages from more than a few bureaucracy of govt contracts and subsidies.

The Seattle-based aviation large has additionally suffered a host of public embarrassments over the direction of 2019.

In December, the corporate’s NASA-commissioned area pill, the Boeing Starliner, failed to succeed in the International Space Station all the way through a mandated take a look at flight for the distance company’s Commercial Crew Vehicle program.

The embarrassing mishap was once discovered to be the end result of a device malicious program, and blended with the failure to acquire popularity of the corporate’s 737 Max airplane to go back to flight after greater than a yr of redesigns following two deadly injuries, led to former CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s ouster in January.