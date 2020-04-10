Thunder Bear Rocks the Rift

Riot Games simply unveiled some new details about the Volibear and Visual and Gameplay Update for League of Legends. The Frejlordian undergo with fists of thunder is getting a big transform to carry him consistent with the more recent champions in the recreation. Similar to what used to be simply finished with the scarecrow Fiddlesticks, Volibear might be getting a completely new package that will pay homage to his previous incarnation. His talents weren’t published on this new weblog publish, however we nonetheless get an concept of what the undergo might be.

Volibear’s in-game type from the disclose weblog publish

Riot Games

Expect to look Volibear throwing down lightning bolts from the sky and operating on all fours, making him somewhat extra of an elemental deity than only a grumpy ursine who needs to offer protection to his Frejlordian other people. According to gameplay dressmaker Nathan “Riot Lutzburg” Lutz, Volibear is made to sit down someplace between a Juggernaut and a Vanguard—which means he is tanky however can nonetheless deal a good quantity of wear and tear. Volibear nonetheless has a “targeted bitem only this time it’s both his opener AND his finisher,” Lutz stated in the weblog publish.

Volibear’s E will contain a runic circle etched into the flooring and a typhoon of lightning descending down, which can perhaps be a type of crowd regulate. War drums, elephants and offended growls had been included into his voice, giving him some form of offended demeanor. There’s additionally a take a look at the Northern Storm pores and skin that has develop into a vintage a part of the personality. Complete with goggles and a penchant for arctic struggle, this pores and skin seems to be hugely other than its unique incarnation.

The Northern Storm Volibear pores and skin idea artwork

Riot Games

When the Volibear VGU used to be first introduced, the builders promised that anybody who already owns the undergo might be proficient an eldritch horror taste pores and skin. The pores and skin’s legitimate identify now’s Thousand Pierced Volibear and we most effective have this small teaser symbol to move off of.

Thousand Pierced Needles Volibear goes to smash Helmet Bro

Riot Games

Overall, Volibear is taking a look to be every other huge transform to an older champion. Volibear mains have all the time been competitive avid gamers, that specialize in ganking lanes early in the jungle and flaming their teammates in chat. This transform appears to be holding that offended spirit alive, making the undergo have extra bark than chew. It’s nonetheless unclear when the champion’s complete package might be published or when he’s going to hit the PBE, however we can be there jowls watering.

If Volibear does not have his lore feud with Zilean then the transform is a complete waste.

Are you excited for the Volibear VGU or are you frightened it could be every other unhappiness? Tell us in the feedback.