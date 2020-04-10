Royal Mail is ‘striking profits before protection’ say staff

Image copyright

Royal Mail is striking “profits before safety” say postal staff, who declare the corporate is failing to give protection to them from the chance of catching coronavirus.

There is a scarcity of gloves, mask and hand sanitiser, staff from throughout the United Kingdom have informed the BBC.

They additionally declare social distancing at paintings is “almost impossible”.

Royal Mail says it has invested £15m in protecting apparatus and that the well being and well-being of staff is their most sensible precedence.

Over the remaining two weeks, staff at 8 Royal Mail websites, together with 3 in Scotland, have walked out over protection considerations. The BBC has noticed pictures of staff running shoulder-to-shoulder in a single sorting workplace, with restricted social distancing measures in position.

A manager primarily based within the north of England stated: “It’s more than two weeks since the lockdown and we’re in a situation where there is still a lack of PPE [personal protective equipment], there’s still a lack of sanitisers, there is still a lack of direction.”

He stated staff really feel as regardless that they’re “forced to choose between their jobs and their health”.

“I’m scared that my job will be in danger if I refuse to do a task because I believe it puts me in an unsafe position,” he added.

Since the lockdown started there were unofficial walk-outs at Royal Mail websites in Chatham, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington, Didcot, Edinburgh, Alloa and Fife.

Delivery and sorting workplace staff primarily based within the North West and the Midlands have described tough stipulations with “no space” to stay safely two metres aside. They too feared for his or her jobs in the event that they raised considerations publicly.

One postman stated: “The buildings we work in aren’t designed for people to be able to space out. Everyone’s gathered together. We’re under each others’ skin. It’s just completely impossible”.

He additionally criticised the corporate’s reaction after he raised worries about inadequate provides of hand sanitiser all over supply rounds.

“When this was all kicking off, we were saying [to management] we need this stuff. But our big boss upstairs just said ‘no you just need to wash your hands’. I’d love to wash my hands, but nowhere’s open. Everything’s shut. It’s ridiculous.”

Another postman stated: “We are touching 850 letterboxes with no protection. Coronavirus is spoken about like a nuisance at my office.”

“It’s not too much to ask to be equipped for the job,” he added.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents hundreds of postal staff, accuses Royal Mail of being sluggish to behave in accordance with the disaster.

North West divisional rep Ian Taylor stated it have been “busier than Christmas” with parcels and stated it used to be crucial that protecting apparatus reached frontline staff.

The CWU estimates that 20% of Royal Mail staff are lately off paintings. That equates to round 26,000 postmen and postwomen who’re both ill or self-isolating, at a time when parcel deliveries have soared as extra folks store on-line all over the lockdown.

“People really do need to think about what they are buying at this particular time, it’s placing incredible strain on frontline posties,” Mr Taylor stated.

Postal staff informed the BBC that they had been ‘exhausted’ by way of the additional workload, turning in pieces like house fitness center kits and lawn furnishings, in addition to junk or promoting mail.

To ease the workload, Royal Mail has modified its coverage on direct mail. It will now most effective be brought to folks already receiving letters or parcels.

The corporate refutes the union’s claims and says “wherever possible” staff had been being stored least two metres aside. Regular handwashing with cleaning soap and water is promoted among staff and there is “enhanced disinfectant cleaning of communal areas.” The corporate has purchased 400,000 bottles of hand sanitiser, it stated.

A Royal Mail spokesperson stated: “In assessing the dangers to our folks and making the important operational adjustments to give protection to them, we take skilled scientific and well being and protection recommendation each day.

“We have already made a chain of changes to our parcel-handling procedures to give protection to our colleagues and our shoppers.”