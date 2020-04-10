Major Updates On Release Date, Cast And Plot

Mystic Pop-Up Bar is an upcoming Netflix k-drama sequence in accordance with the webtoon Ssanggap Pocha via writer Bae Hye-Soo. The sequence can be directed via Jun Chang Geun, in the past identified for his paintings on The Package, and what occurs to my circle of relatives?

When is Netflix’s free up date for Mystic Pop-Up Bar?

The first episode of Mystic Pop-Up Bar is aired on South Korea’s jTBC community on Wednesday 20 May 2020.

This signifies that the primary episode will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, 21 May 2020.

Two episodes of Mystic Pop-Up Bar will arrive on a weekly foundation on Thursday and Friday.

The general choice of episodes:

The first season of Mystic Pop-Up Bar could have a complete of 16 episodes. Each corresponding episode will remaining roughly 60 mins.

What is the storyline of Mystic Pop-Up Bar?

The plot for Mystic Pop-Up Bar is as follows:

Han Kang Bae, which handiest opens at the roof of a development throughout the evening, manages the Ssanggab Cart Bar. Together with Han Kang Bae, there may be Woll Joo’s basketball spouse who manages a mysterious wheelchair. Together, the couple supplies food and drink to shoppers who’re looking to heal their interior accidents.

Who can we see in Mystic Pop-Up Bar?