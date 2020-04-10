Louisiana State Rep. Reggie Bagala Dies Age 54 Amid Battle With Coronavirus

Louisiana state Representative Reggie Bagala has died after a trying out certain for coronavirus, former lawmaker Marty Chabert introduced on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness to let you know [Bagala’s son] just informed me of his father’s passing! See below. Please pray for Rep Bagala’s family. #godblessreggie,” tweeted Chabert, a former Louisiana state senator, along a observation posted to social media through Tristan Paul Bagala.

In the observation, Tristan Bagala showed that his father had passed on to the great beyond. He referred to as his deceased father an “honest and decent man, who loved unceasingly.”

“Our t-slice of the world will not be the same without such a pillar of our community and an example of the values we hold dearest,” he added. “My mom and I would like to thank you all once more for your prayers and support during this time.”

Newsweek reached out to Balaga’s circle of relatives for remark.

Louisiana state Rep. Reggie Bagala has died after a combat with COVID-19, consistent with his son.

Louisiana State House

Balaga is the primary Louisiana state lawmaker to die after contracting the radical virus. Chabert, a circle of relatives good friend, introduced that Bagala were hospitalized after trying out certain for COVID-19 on April 1. At the time, Chabert mentioned Bagala, who used to be being handled at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, used to be hoping to be discharged through the weekend, consistent with NOLA.com.

“He was in great spirits when I talked to him this morning—thankful for everybody who reached out to him,” she mentioned.

Bagala had a setback at some point later, on April 2, and used to be put on a ventilator, Chabert mentioned. “Reggie … is a fighter and will get through this,” she tweeted. “Please pray!”

Balaga is the primary Louisiana state lawmaker to die after contracting the radical virus, however no longer the primary to check certain or be hospitalized. State Rep. Ted James, 37, used to be hospitalized overdue ultimate month after trying out certain and struggling with pneumonia signs, consistent with NOLA.com.

Reggie Balaga is the primary Louisiana state lawmaker to die after contracting the radical coronavirus.

Sasirin Pamai/Getty

On Thursday afternoon, greater than 468,000 people had examined certain for COVID-19 within the U.S., with over 16,600 deaths. In the state of Louisiana, there are 18,283 certain circumstances, with a complete of 702 deaths.

COVID-19, the sickness led to through the radical coronavirus, is now the deadliest home illness, killing extra every day than most cancers and middle illness. It used to be handiest ultimate week that the virus used to be nonetheless the 3rd main explanation for demise.

Dr. Maria Danilychev, from San Diego, revealed a graph on Tuesday that confirmed the coronavirus as the reason for 1,970 deaths within the U.S. on a daily basis on reasonable.

Medical mavens in White House Coronavirus Task Force to begin with projected between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths regionally. A type produced through the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) on the University of Washington in Seattle on April eight estimated that the virus would purpose 60,415 deaths.