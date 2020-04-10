ISIS brides from Shamima Begum’s former camp claim coronavirus is ‘reserved for infidels’ and is one of ‘god’s infantrymen’





THE WIVES of Islamic State militants at a camp the place British Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum used to be as soon as held have claimed that coronavirus is reserved for “infidels”.

Reporters from Rudaw say they interviewed a number of girls from this camp, with one claiming coronavirus is one of God’s infantrymen.

Shamima Begum left Britain as a schoolgirl to enroll in Islamic State in Syria[/caption]

The interviewee reportedly mentioned:“Muslims won’t die of this virus, only infidels will. God has sent his army. This is one of God’s soldiers.”

Her view displays that of the so-called Islamic State (IS) who see the worldwide pandemic as retribution from God towards “crusader nations”.

The crew have reportedly instructed their participants to take merit of the global consideration on coronavirus of their al-Naba publication, pronouncing the pandemic is an instance of God’s torment and has principally struck towards “idolatrous nations”, in keeping with knowledgeable Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi.

Al-Tamimi reported ultimate month that the gang mentioned within the publication that “the last thing they want today is that this critical time of theirs should coincide with preparations of the soldiers of the Caliphate for new strikes on them, similar to the strikes of Paris, London, Brussels and other places.”

While two chilling propaganda posters from ISIS featured Chicago and Tower Bridge in London with textual content studying: “Hit them once they least be expecting it.

“Coronavirus – a soldier of Allah.”

KILLER VIRUS

There were no instances of COVID-19 within the camp however the scientific amenities don’t permit group of workers to hold out exams themselves, they have got to ship the exams to the Syrian capital Damascus as a substitute.

According to the most recent figures from the Johns Hopkins University, Syria has suffered 19 showed instances of COVID-19, with 2 deaths and four recoveries.

Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum who fled East London to enroll in ISIS in Syria in 2015 used to be tracked down within the al-Hawl refugee camp in February 2019.

She married Dutch ISIS convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving within the nation and has since been informed she is probably not allowed again into the United Kingdom.





