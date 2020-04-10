Girl, 13, raped and killed in Mexico after mum went to buy food during coronavirus lockdown





A 13-YEAR-OLD lady was once raped and killed during a coronavirus lockdown in Mexico after her mom left the house to buy food.

Ana Paola’s frame was once discovered in a bed room at her house in the northwestern town of Nogales.

Newsflash

Ana Paola was once raped and killed after her mom left their house to buy food[/caption]

Newsflash/@HiramGonzalez29

An indication on a public development reads: 'Justice for Ana Paola'

Mexico is these days below lockdown, with all however crucial companies like grocers and pharmacists closed, and Ana’s mom had left the home to acquire provides.

Local media document that anyone broke into the house in a while after she left and raped and murdered the younger lady.

Nothing was once reported stolen from the home.

Ana’s mom, who has no longer been named, first was involved when her ex-partner phoned her whilst she was once nonetheless out to say he have been not able to touch their daughter.

She temporarily returned to the house to to find a lot of cops outdoor.

A police spokesman mentioned: “The sufferer was once discovered in one of the vital bedrooms and indicators of violence to her face, it appears from blows.

“The father of the underage particular person contacted the mum over the telephone the place he printed the 13-year-old lady had long gone lacking.

“She arrived at her house which was once already secured by way of officials of the Municipal Police.”

‘JUSTICE FOR ANA PAOLA’

An investigation into the killing is ongoing, however there are to this point no reviews of someone having been arrested.

Writing on social media, Ana’s mom mentioned: “There aren’t any phrases to provide an explanation for my emotions.

“I simply need to be grateful that my lady lived and shined on Earth for 13 years and from lately, will shine in the sky dancing for eternity.”

The killing has provoked outrage and requires justice on social media.

The hashtag #JusticiaParaAnaPaola (#JusticeForAnaPaola) has trended, and footage display the slogan painted on banners and mounted to public constructions.

Another banner learn: “Not one more.”

A relative of Ana is quoted as announcing: “Someone broke into my cousin’s space in Nogales. They raped and killed my niece, who was once 13 years previous.

“Any ideas of unity, citizenship and financial system are useless.

“Today, Mexico, the federal government and the arena, don’t depend on me anymore.”

Newsflash/@andie_mireles8

A poster in Ana's reminiscence reads: 'Not yet another'





