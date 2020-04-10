Friday Jackpot is $136 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 04/10/20 is $136 million, and the drawing will probably be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the newest effects after they occur Friday evening, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to look should you cling the profitable numbers.

Tonight’s 04/10/20 jackpot is $136 million, with a cash-value possibility of $108.Three million. The overall jackpot may building up relying at the selection of tickets bought across the nation previous to the drawing.

The profitable numbers on Tuesday (04/07/20) for the $127 million jackpot have been: 25-33-43-51-58 with a Mega Ball of 20. The Megaplier was once 2x.

There was once no grand prize winner from Tuesday’s drawing, however there was once a price tag bought in Florida that matched the primary 5 white balls, and minus the gold Mega Ball, for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million. Had the Megaplier been bought for an additional $1, then that 2nd prize would were $2 million.

There have been 5 tickets bought national on Tuesday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 0.33 prize. Three of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, which made their third-prize winnings price $20,000.

Mega Millions is considered one of two multi-state lottery video games. Here are tickets from a couple of states—Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi—purchased in February and March. Mega Millions is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. The different multi-state lottery recreation is Powerball, which is performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was once Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price tag bought in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner ahead of that was once Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price tag bought in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price tag was once bought on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from close by Leander got here ahead to say that prize, however they wanted to stay nameless.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday evening, and it is considered one of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $20 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 consistent with line, and odds of profitable with a $2 Mega Millions price tag are one in 303 million. For additional information on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, seek advice from its website online.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $20 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website online for more info, or to test previous profitable numbers.

Friday evening we can submit the Mega Millions 04/10/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots to this point:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL