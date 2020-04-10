Freelancers and independent contractors can now apply for SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans. Here’s what to know





So a long way, the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program rollout has been messy at easiest. Banks have already been inundated with programs from small companies (who had been ready to start making use of for the mortgage on April 3) and have already struggled with the quantity of programs and their very own liquidity. But on April 10, a brand new set of candidates are ready to sign up for the pool: independent contractors and self-employed folks.

Of the PPP mortgage rollout, “The process was clunky on both sides,” says Stephanie O’Rourk, spouse and member of the SBA activity power at accounting and consulting company CohnReznick. “There isn’t a tremendous amount of guidance [for independent contractors], but I think if [the banks] leverage off of the guidance that’s been currently given to them, I think they’ll be able to help their customers.”

Self-employed folks and independent contractors quilt the whole lot from accountants to artists, electricians, and extra. The SBA’s PPP mortgage borrower utility is similar for small companies (together with self-employed folks and independent contractors, who had been behind schedule from making use of till April 10).

Those like Rafael Espinal, government director of the Freelancers Union, are telling freelancers to apply on Friday.

“It is a first-come, first-serve loan and potentially grant if it is used to pay payroll and rent for up to eight weeks,” Espinal told CNBC Friday. “I expect there to be the same amount of confusion. Major lenders, for example, are only assisting freelancers and small businesses that already have a business checking account with them. That will leave many freelancers out who only have a personal checking account. I encourage people to search for lenders that are willing to take new customers. They exist.”

One such lender accepting new consumers is Republic Bank, based totally in Philadelphia, overlaying spaces in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Chairman Vernon Hill tells Fortune the financial institution is already receiving a “tremendous volume” of PPP mortgage programs, and that they’re now accepting independent contractor and self-employed programs as of Friday.

Which independent contractors and self-employed people are eligible for loans?

Self-employed folks and independent contractors can apply for the PPP mortgage in the event that they had been in operation on February 15, 2020.

The pointers for this crew are to this point the similar as small companies: They can borrow up to 2.five occasions their reasonable per thirty days payroll from the former yr, however payroll is capped at $100,000 in keeping with worker (The loans have a adulthood of 2 years at a hard and fast rate of interest of one%, and are capped at $10 million in keeping with industry). According to the SBA’s ultimate period in-between rule, “payroll costs” for self-employed or independent contractors come with “wage, commissions, income, or net earnings from self-employment or similar compensation.” The loans can be forgiven (necessarily changing into grants) so long as the debtors meet sure stipulations.

At the time of this writing, the SBA had now not but launched a separate shape for self-employed folks and independent contractors for the PPP loans.

What must self-employed folks and independent contractors come with of their utility?

The SBA’s program used to be designed to lend a hand small companies stay their staff at the payroll all over the tough coronavirus disaster—together with serving to those that pay themselves keep afloat. Much of the ideas wanted to prolong those loans is located in payroll documentation.

“The payroll information is the basis for the loan, and this group of people don’t usually have the normal corporate-type data that you expect from a business,” Republic Bank’s Hill says of independent contractors and self-employed employees.

However, Republic Bank is already accepting independent contractor and self-employed person programs on Friday. “They just need to submit their salary information in whatever form they have,” as prescribed by means of the SBA laws, says Hill.

Self-employed and independent contractor candidates must observe the information for the applying from the SBA and Treasury. For this crew, the type of paperwork wanted to determine eligibility come with payroll processor data, payroll tax filings, Form 1099-MISC, or source of revenue and bills from a sole proprietorship.

The SBA notes that, for debtors who don’t have this conventional documentation like 1099’s or payroll data, they only want to publish “other supporting documentation, such as bank records, sufficient to demonstrate the qualifying payroll amount.”

Along with the applying at the financial institution’s website, Republic Bank notes this crew must supply backup paperwork like Schedule 1, C and SE of the 2019 tax go back, as suitable, and Schedule SE 1040 (for folks with a wage over $100,000), as a part of the ideas asked by means of the SBA.

Advice for making use of

Alongside the Freelancers Union’s Espinal, O’Rourk and Hill inspire freelancers to apply once imaginable, because the loans are first-come, first-served.

O’Rourk suggests getting as a lot knowledge as imaginable in combination previously to make sure you’re able for the applying. She additionally recommends candidates “speak to your accountant so they can give you some guidance.”

Both Hill and O’Rourk counsel talking to your financial institution. Adds Hill: “If they have some problem, they should give us and the banks a call and we’ll walk them through it.”

