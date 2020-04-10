‘Fortnite’ Now Playing Lobby Streams Free ‘Punk’d’ Episodes Every Hour

Fortnite avid gamers will have noticed a brand new queue seem subsequent to their Solos, Duos and Quads over the last few hours. The function, known as Now Playing, is Epic’s newest advertising and marketing partnership designed to delight the sport’s millions-strong target audience. If you’ve got ever sought after to circulation unfastened episodes of Punk’d courtesy of quibi, now you’ll.

Epic Games/quibi

For those that have not but noticed it, here is the respectable description of Fortnite’s Now Playing foyer:

“Just want to Risky & Chill? Hang out in Now Playing to catch the hourly screenings of Punk’d. Top of the hour, every hour.”

To explain, this iteration of Punk’d is not the Ashton Kutcher mission some older readers could also be used to. Quibi’s 2020 take at the display options the similar elementary premise hosted via Chance the Rapper as an alternative. So a long way the collection has one season with 5 episodes and possibly extra to return. Throughout the process the episodes Chance has performed elaborate pranks on celebrities together with Meg Thee Stallion, Liza Koshy and Sabrina Carpenter.

Because the Now Playing Lobby is not reasonably are living but on the time of put up, it isn’t instantly transparent exactly how the function will paintings. That being mentioned, if a Thursday-evening tweet from quibi is any indication, fanatics will most likely see it debut later as of late. “We’re prepping the last few things before the big show tomorrow,” the social media submit reads.

Following different Risky Reels partnerships with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Ralph Breaks the Internet, we believe this iteration will probably be fairly identical. In this foyer, fanatics cannot be in point of fact Eliminated and are supposed to congregate at Risky Reels for normal displays each and every hour. Especially on this generation of social distancing, making a social area to speak with pals and feature a couple of laughs turns out like a gorgeous just right thought.

As for quibi, the platform was once based in 2018 as a streaming video provider designed for a cell target audience. Its displays, whilst that includes moderately top manufacturing worth, are dispersed in episodes which can be about 10 mins lengthy. As such, given how few episodes of Punk’d there are and the quick duration of each and every display, it most likely would possibly not be lengthy sooner than you’ve got noticed the whole thing this foyer has to provide. That being mentioned, it nonetheless appears like a cast approach to spend an evening in with the digital convenience of pals. It’s no longer transparent how lengthy the foyer will probably be open or what different displays might seem there at some point.

Fortnite’s Now Playing foyer was once found out after a upkeep replace was once implemented to the sport previous this week. It’s imaginable the patch was once deployed particularly so as to add this selection, however we believe another insects have been fastened within the procedure as neatly.

What do you call to mind Fortnite’s Now Playing foyer? Will you be looking at any episodes of the brand new Punk’d reboot? Tell us within the feedback phase!