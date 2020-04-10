‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ Lost Friends Quest Guide: All Cat Locations Revealed

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is formally out after a long time of ready. Like each JRPG, this one’s stacked with aspect quests and different content material to stay gamers busy for dozens of hours. One of the primary aspect quests you can come across on your adventure is “Lost Friends,” which has you gather a gaggle of misplaced cats for a lady named Betty within the Sector 7 slums. In this information, we’re going to expose the entire cat places you might be in search of.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Lost Friends Quest Guide

Once you get to behave 3, you can wish to whole no less than two aspect quests within the Sector 7 slums with a purpose to transfer the plot ahead. One of the extra worrying duties calls for you in finding 3 white cats with red collars for Betty, who will also be discovered within the southern portion of the map within the middle space of an condominium advanced. To monitor the search, pass to the Map menu and cycle to the Quests tab with the shoulder buttons.

Here is the positioning of the primary cat for the Lost Friends quest

Square Enix

These cats are tricky to seek out since they’re small and white in a sea stuffed with NPCs and trash. The first cat is positioned on the north aspect below the steel beam mendacity at the sidewalk. These cats love chilling close to trash and other folks, in order that’s the place you’ll be able to in finding them. Once you have interaction with the cat, it’s going to run away.

The 2nd cat placing out at the steps of the Seventh Heaven tavern

Square Enix

The 2nd cat is located to the appropriate of the doorway to the Seventh Heaven bar, up the steps however earlier than you input. Again, similar to the primary cat, this one will run away and you will have to pass after the 3rd one.

The pastry snoozing cat will also be discovered thru that tube

Square Enix

The ultimate cat is a little more hidden than the opposite two and is not visual in undeniable sight. You’ll wish to stroll in entrance of the Beginner’s Hall the place you can see a involved citizen placing out in entrance. You’ll know you might be on the proper spot when Tifa begins whispering on the cat to come back out. The involved citizen will inform you the cat stole her pastry and level you in the appropriate path. Head into the tube, and you can see the white cat looking ahead to you.

Once you in finding the entire cats, Cloud is going again to Betty pondering that they ended up empty passed. As it seems, the cats simply rushed again to the small woman after a spiky-blonde-haired soldier with a six-foot sword approached them. That’s all you want to grasp concerning the “Lost Friends” quest in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is to be had now on PS4.

Were you in a position to seek out all 3 cats to complete the “Lost Friends” quest? What do you call to mind Final Fantasy 7 Remake up to now? Tell us within the feedback segment!