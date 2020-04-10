Farmer in Finland’s combine harvester does 95mph making it fastest in the world





THIS farmer may just mow other folks down in his combine harvester which could also be a 95mph drag racer.

Harald Bore’s agricultural trip has a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado 8.2-litre V8 engine.

The souped-up 1967 Fahr M44 device packs an enormous 500 horsepower and he reckons it makes it the fastest combine in the world.

The 18-ton sizzling rod used to be designed via Petri Plosila and Raine Savioja and took the two males 18 months to construct.

Harald, who purchased it when “a little drunk”, stated: “This combine dragster is made for fun. I like it because of the way it looks, also it’s a very fast thing to drive.”

He isn’t a certified racer, however enjoys taking the harvester for a spin round his farm in Finland.

Petri stated: “It’s the world’s fastest and we had a good time after we made it. In Finland, it is dull and we’ve not anything to do and so we made this.

“This is the ultimate ride. It’s fast, funny and dangerous. It’s the only one in the world.”

