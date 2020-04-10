Every Beatles Song That Reached No.1 on the Charts

Today marks 50 years since The Beatles broke up on April 10, 1970. During their 8 years as a band, The Beatles had 20 No. 1 hits, and 34 Top 10 hits on the Billboard chart.

Forming in 1962 and breaking apart in 1970, no longer simplest did The Beatles’ best songs, like “Hey Jude” and “Come Together,” top at primary, additionally they spent months on the charts.

The Beatles Songs That Reached No. 1 on the Charts

Hey JudeCome TogetherI Want to Hold Your HandShe Loves YouLet it BeLove Me DoHelp!A Hard Day’s NightWe Can Work it OutGet BackAll You Need is LoveYesterdayTicket to RideHello GoodbyeI Feel FineThe Long And Winding Road/For You BluePenny LaneCan’t Buy Me LovePaperback WriterEight Days a Week

“Hey Jude” was once The Beatles’ primary hit that spent the longest on the charts. “Hey Jude” reached No. 1 on September 28, 1968, and spent 19 weeks on the charts. The second-longest No. 1 Beatles hit was once “Come Together,” which reached No. 1 on November 29, 1969, and spent 16 weeks on the charts.

“I Want to Hold Your Hand” reached No. 1 on February 1, 1964, and “She Loves You” reached No. 1 on March 21, 1964, and each hits spent 15 weeks on the charts.

“Let It Be” reached No. 1 on April 11, 1970, and “Love Me Do” reached No. 1 on May 30, 1964, and spent each songs have been on the charts for 14 weeks.

Left to Right: Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, individuals of The Beatles.

Fiona Adams/Getty

“Help!” reached No. 1 on September 4, 1965, and “A Hard Day’s Night” reached No. 1 on August 1, 1964, and each spent 13 weeks on the charts.

“We Can Work it Out,” which reached No. 1 on January 8, 1966, and “Get Back,” which reached No. 1 on May 24, 1969, have been each on the charts for 12 weeks.

The Beatles had 5 No. 1 hits that have been on the charts for 11 weeks, which have been “All You Need is Love,” which reached No. 1 on August 19, 1967, “Yesterday,” which reached No. 1 on October 9, 1965, “Ticket to Ride,” which reached No. 1 on May 22, 1965, “Hello Goodbye,” which reached No. 1 on December 30, 1967, and “I Feel Fine,” which reached No. 1 on December 26, 1964.

The Beatles additionally had 5 No. 1 hits that have been on the charts for 10 weeks, which have been “The Long And Winding Road/For You Blue,” which reached No. 1 on June 13, 1970, “Penny Lane, “which reached No. 1 on March 18, 1967, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” which reached No. 1 on April 4, 1964, “Paperback Writer,” which reached No. 1 on June 25, 1966, and “Eight Days a Week,” which reached No. 1 on March 13, 1965.