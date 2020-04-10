During coronavirus, CEOs David Solomon and Brian Moynihan stand alone on Wall Street—actually





James Gorman, the CEO of Morgan Stanley, used to be operating from the company’s places of work till about 3 weeks in the past, when he started experiencing coronavirus signs in mid-March. Since then, Gorman has been operating from domestic, the place he’s additionally recovered after trying out certain for COVID-19, the CEO advised staff Thursday.

As the most important Wall Street establishments have despatched maximum in their staff (together with a number of CEOs) domestic amid the pandemic, the financial institution leaders who’re nonetheless going into the place of job each day are moderately actually few and some distance between.

But they come with two very giant names: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who has been understanding of the financial institution’s decrease Manhattan headquarters, and Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America, who’s commuting into the company’s Boston places of work.

That’s a distinct way than the only taken by means of the CEOs of Citi, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase, who’re all these days operating from their respective houses.

Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan’s CEO, for one, has been understanding of his domestic place of job since final week, after being launched from the clinic following emergency center surgical operation in March. Charlie Scharf, the CEO of Wells Fargo who usually works from the San Francisco-based financial institution’s New York places of work, has been operating the financial institution from his domestic for the previous couple of weeks, in keeping with a spokesperson. And Citi CEO Michael Corbat stopped going into the place of job March 24, the financial institution showed—once he put in sufficient further Internet routers at his domestic place of job to verify he may log on from there, The Wall Street Journal reported. (Government-imposed stay-at-home orders are these days in impact for non-essential staff within the all of the spaces the place the foremost banks, and their CEOs, are founded, together with New York, San Francisco, Boston and Charlotte, N.C., the place Bank of America is headquartered).

Meanwhile, with New York City on the center of the coronavirus outbreak, David Solomon of Goldman Sachs is one in every of simply 60 staff operating from the financial institution’s New York places of work, out of the standard 12,000. Though he in most cases prefers to take the subway across the town, as Fortune first reported in a profile of Solomon overdue final 12 months, Solomon is keeping off public transportation as a security precaution in the meanwhile. Yet he continues to return in to the place of job, the place he’s “almost completely alone”—in part as a result of Solomon occurs to are living within reach, says an individual with regards to the financial institution. (Solomon’s place of abode in New York’s SoHo community is solely reasonably over a mile from Goldman HQ.) “He really sees nobody,” the individual provides.

Appearing on CNBC final week, Solomon famous that 98% of Goldman Sachs’s staff world wide are these days operating remotely. “But there are some people that do have to be in the building to move money and for processes. And so, I have been making my center of operations from here,” he stated. “There are people within the development. I believe like I will have to be right here. And it’s for sure an overly, very secure position to function with so few other folks within the development.

Indeed, whilst Solomon, in conjunction with Goldman’s COO John Waldron and CFO Stephen Scherr, are all understanding of the company’s places of work, they’ve carried out social distancing protocols: Only Solomon is operating from the 41st flooring, the place the executives all most often take a seat (although technically he stands at his table). Scherr has been quickly relocated to the 29th flooring, whilst Waldron is these days posted around the Hudson river, in Goldman’s Jersey City development.

Still, on an inside videoconference with all of Goldman Sachs’s world staff this week, Solomon strongly inspired maximum of them to do as he says, no longer essentially as he does—and to proceed staying domestic, in keeping with an individual who attended: “This is what I do. You wish to do no matter makes you’re feeling secure and relaxed,” he stated.

Such “global town halls,” as Solomon calls them, are one thing he has driven for since changing into the financial institution’s CEO in 2018, however that have been no longer technologically imaginable for Goldman to tug off as lately as final fall. With the pandemic, the financial institution’s engineering groups labored rapidly to improve its teleconferencing features to house its just about 40,000 staff concurrently; Goldman has held its first such digital the city halls for the final two weeks in a row.

Of direction, operating from the place of job comes with some further possibility of publicity to the coronavirus, and no government is proof against COVID-19, as Gorman’s prognosis illustrates. In overdue March, The CFO of funding financial institution Jefferies, 56-year-old Peg Broadbent, died from the virus.

In an interview with Barron’s final week, Bank of America’s Moynihan defended his determination to stay operating from the place of job. “I’m fine,” he stated. “I can’t do the amount of calls and stuff constructively [outside the office]. The building is empty except to essential employees, like the call centers. The CFO and myself and other people still have to be here.”

Some observers have expressed fear for the CEOs’ well being. When Solomon posted a photograph to Instagram final week appearing the Navy clinic send USNS Comfort arriving in New York City, taken from his perch on the 41st flooring of Goldman HQ, the primary commenter answered, “Why are you still in the office David… stay home!” But every other follower wrote, “Nice to see that you didn’t leave the city in a moment where people need their leaders,” adopted by means of 3 thumb’s up emojis.

