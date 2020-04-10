Coronavirus tests and masks sold by fraudsters online

British companies and folks have misplaced greater than £1.86m to coronavirus-related fraud because the disaster started, police have printed – maximum of that to bogus firms promoting non-existent merchandise like masks and sanitisers.

A BBC investigation has discovered criminals in West Africa have arrange masses of those rip-off web sites within the final month, focused on companies, hospitals and care properties searching for to shop for in bulk.

Reporting by Angus Crawford

Camera by Tony Smith