Coronavirus tests and masks sold by fraudsters online
British companies and folks have misplaced greater than £1.86m to coronavirus-related fraud because the disaster started, police have printed – maximum of that to bogus firms promoting non-existent merchandise like masks and sanitisers.
A BBC investigation has discovered criminals in West Africa have arrange masses of those rip-off web sites within the final month, focused on companies, hospitals and care properties searching for to shop for in bulk.
Reporting by Angus Crawford
Camera by Tony Smith