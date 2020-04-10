Coronavirus deaths around the world reach over 100,000 with more than 1.6million confirmed cases





COVID-19 had claimed more than 100,000 lives, the newest international figures have printed.

It is believed more than 1.6million folks were inflamed with the probably fatal virus, with some 370,000 folks having recovered.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the newest information & updates

Rex Features

Doctors in a clinic in Barcelona have a tendency to a affected person affected by the coronavirus[/caption]

The stunning figures from around the world were collated by way of Worldometers.

We pay to your tales! Do you’ve a tale for The Sun Online information staff? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link