Which State Lockdowns in the U.S. Have Been Extended?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has unfold throughout the U.S., various states have prolonged their lockdown orders in an effort to fight the unfold of the virus.

As of April 8, each U.S. state has reported showed coronavirus circumstances however the stay-at-home and shelter-in-place insurance policies all got here at other occasions. California used to be the first state to factor a stay-at-home order on March 19, whilst South Carolina used to be the most up-to-date, issuing their statewide order on April 7. Some different states like Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska haven’t begun to factor statewide stay-at-home orders.

New York

New York has grow to be the epicenter for the U.S. pandemic. On March 22, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo imposed a statewide stay-at-home order which used to be set to final till April 15. This order used to be later prolonged on April 6 and can now final till April 29. The order comprises closures of nonessential companies and faculties and larger the state’s high-quality for violating social distancing insurance policies from $500 to $1,000.

According to a tracker supplied by means of Johns Hopkins University, there are over 151,000 circumstances in New York state and no less than 6,268 deaths.

Illinois

On March 31, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker introduced an extension to the statewide stay-at-home order. The order started on March 21 and used to be set to finish on April 7, however the extension adjustments the order’s finish date to April 30. The extension comprises the state’s Disaster Proclamation and suspended in-person studying at faculties throughout the state.

According to the tracker, there are over 15,000 showed circumstances in Illinois and no less than 462 deaths.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker introduced an extension to the state’s stay-at-home advisory on March 31. The advisory used to be set to run out on April 7, however it’s now prolonged till May 4. The advisory comprises closures of nonessential companies and a ban on huge public gatherings.

In Massachusetts, there are over 16,700 showed circumstances and no less than 433 deaths.

Pennsylvania

On March 23, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order thru April 6 for counties that have been seriously impacted by means of the virus. However, on April 1, the governor prolonged the order to April 30 and to incorporate all 12.Eight million Pennsylvanians.

According to the tracker, there are over 16,700 showed circumstances and no less than 319 deaths in Pennsylvania.

Colorado

On Monday, April 6, Colorado Governor Jared Polis introduced an extension to the statewide stay-at-home order. The order used to be set to run out on April 11 however used to be later moved to April 26. “The reason for the April 26 date is very simple: because the data and the science tells us that staying at home, it is our best chance, our only chance, to avoid a catastrophic loss of life,” Polis stated.

In Colorado, there are over 5,600 showed circumstances and no less than 193 deaths.

Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb prolonged the state’s stay-at-home order on April 3. The order used to be to begin with set to run out on April 6 however used to be prolonged till April 20. In the state, grocery shops, pharmacies, gasoline stations and state parks stay open. Restaurants are required to provide take-out choices best and citizens are steered to apply social distancing measures.

According to the tracker, there are over 5,900 showed circumstances and no less than 203 deaths in Indiana.

Louisiana

On Monday, March 30, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards introduced an extension to the state’s stay-at-home order. The order used to be intended to finish on April 13 however used to be prolonged till April 30. The extension got here as the collection of coronavirus circumstances in the state proceed to upward push.

According to the tracker, there are over 17,000 showed circumstances and no less than 652 deaths in the state.

New Mexico

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham prolonged the state’s stay-at-home order from the earlier finish date of April 10 to the new date of April 30. In addition to a later expiration date, the extension additionally integrated a restrict on most occupancy in retail shops that qualify as crucial companies. The shops can not exceed 20 % of the occupancy restrict made up our minds by means of the state’s hearth marshal.

According to the tracker, there are over 970 showed circumstances and no less than 16 deaths in New Mexico.

Ohio

On April 2, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine introduced an extension on the state’s stay-at-home order. The order used to be prior to now set to run out on April 6 however used to be moved till May 1.

“This is a stay-at-home order, an essential business order and it will extend until May 1. This coincides with what we have done in regard to our schools,” DeWine stated. “Basically there’s no way we’ll be out of this by then.”

In Ohio, there are over 5,100 coronavirus circumstances and no less than 193 deaths, in keeping with the tracker.

Washington

Washington Governor Jay Inslee introduced that he used to be extending the state’s stay-at-home order till May 4. A stay-at-home order used to be first imposed on March 23 and used to be set to run out on April 6, however Inslee famous that extending the order would assist gradual the unfold of the virus in the state.

“Unless we continue a very vigorous social distancing program in my state, this is going to continue to spread like wildfire to every single corner of my state,” Inslee stated.

In Washington, there are over 9,200 showed coronavirus circumstances and no less than 432 deaths.

Georgia

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp not too long ago introduced a plan to increase the state’s Public Health State of Emergency till May 13. The extension didn’t come with the state’s shelter-in-place order this is these days imposed and is ready to run out on April 13.

“To ensure the health and well-being of Georgians, I will extend the public health state of emergency through May 13, 2020,” Kemp stated in a commentary.

In Georgia, there are over 10,200 showed circumstances and no less than 370 deaths.