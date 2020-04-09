What’s Maundy Thursday And Why Is No One Wearing Their Shoes?

Maundy Thursday, often referred to as Holy Thursday, commemorates how Jesus celebrated his ultimate Passover along with his Apostles. During the Last Supper, Jesus washed the toes of his 12 disciples as a selfless act of modesty and humbleness.

In John 13:34, Jesus is quoted as announcing, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another,” according to Bible.com.

During Holy Communion, often referred to as the Eucharist, Jesus broke the bread and shared amongst his Apostles, announcing, “This is my body.” Jesus then poured the wine and mentioned “This is my blood.” He then requested them, “Do this in remembrance of me,” according to Britannica.

Elizabeth Pennington, a lay Eucharistic minister, Rev. Olivia Hilton, and Haley Dettra, a lay Eucharistic minister, wait to procedure to the altar with the water, basin and towels for use within the washing of toes right through a Maundy Thursday mass celebrating the Last Supper of Jesus and his disciples on the National Cathedral on April 5, 2012 in Washington, D.C. Derived from the Latin phrase for “command,” the Maundy Thursday mass remembers the brand new commandment to like as symbolized through the provider of washing toes. (Photo through T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images)

T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty

Jesus additionally discussed that some of the Apostles was once going to betray him. Just earlier than the Last Supper, Judas Iscariot supposedly requested for 30 items of silver to surrender Jesus to the executive clergymen. Jesus allegedly did not wash Judas’ toes, to be able to indicate to the opposite Apostles who was once the traitor.

After the Passover meal, Jesus and the Apostles went to the Garden of Gethsemane to wish. Just as he predicted, Jesus was once betrayed through certainly one of his personal: Judas. On the evening earlier than his crucifixion, Jesus was once arrested and held for trial.

To these days, the foot washing rite is performed at church buildings for individuals of the congregation. Participants are requested to take away their footwear and socks earlier than the rite. Playing the function of Christ, the priest will wash every person’s toes and dry with a towel.

