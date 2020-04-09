UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Out of Intensive Care After Hospitalization for Coronavirus

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not in extensive care after he was once hospitalized because of coronavirus this week.

Johnson, 55, were transferred to St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday after his signs worsened. The British high minister had additionally delegated Dominic Raab, his govt’s international minister, to be his stand-in whilst he remained in extensive care.

“The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits,” a commentary from Johnson’s place of work mentioned on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQ’s on March 25 in London, England.

Peter Summers/Getty

Earlier on Thursday a spokesperson for Johnson instructed Newsweek that the high minister’s situation was once making improvements to.

“The Prime Minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care at St. Thomas’ Hospital. He is in good spirits,” they mentioned.

This is a creating tale and can be up to date