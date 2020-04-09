Tucker Carlson Claims Bernie Sanders ‘Never Wanted to Win’ Presidency, Says ‘He Was a Party Man to the Core’

Hours after Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) suspended his presidential marketing campaign, Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night time claimed that the Vermont senator “never wanted to win” the presidency.

“That’s it for Sanders, he’s 78 years old, he will never be the president but he did leave his mark. For two cycles in a row, Bernie Sanders evoked panic at the highest levels of the DNC,” Carlson stated all over his monologue on Tucker Carlson Tonight, “Twice in a row, Democratic leaders managed to crush him in the end and they did that despite the fact that Sanders had a large and passionate following, as well as a genuinely populist message.”

Carlson then wondered how the Democratic celebration controlled to beat him two times. “They couldn’t have managed to do it without Sanders’ help,” he speculated. “Sanders never wanted to win, like so many ideologues, he wanted to lose. It makes him feel virtuous.”

To improve his argument, Carlson pointed to Sanders’ resolution no longer to aggressively assault his 2016 competitor Hillary Clinton’s Clinton Foundation and calling out one in every of his personal supporters previous this yr for criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Unlike a few of his former Democratic 2020 competitors, Sanders in large part avoided attacking the different applicants all the way through his marketing campaign and as an alternative, desirous about touting his innovative insurance policies. However, all over the remaining Democratic debate, the first Sanders-Biden onstage number one combat, the Vermont senator did spend a substantial period of time retaining the former vp to account over his patchy historical past on a wide selection of problems, from Social Security cuts to the Defense of Marriage act.

“If the Democratic party isn’t bad enough for Sanders to attack it, then why do we need a revolution. Sanders never answered that question and now he never will, because underneath it all, he was a party man to the core,” Carlson concluded.

Sanders suspended his presidential bid on Wednesday morning, necessarily handing the nomination to Biden. “While the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on,” Sanders tweeted.

“As you all know, we have never been just a campaign. We are a grassroots, multi-racial, multi-generational movement which has always believed that real change never comes from the top on down but always from the bottom on up,” Sanders stated in a digital deal with to supporters. “While this campaign is coming to an end, this movement is not.”

The Vermont senator additionally congratulated Biden and known as him a “very decent man.”

“Together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders stated.