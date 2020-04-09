Trump Asked Whether He’ll Pardon ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic During Coronavirus Briefing: I’ll ‘Take a Look’

During the White House day by day coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump stated that he would “take a look” into perhaps pardoning Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the person referred to as “Joe Exotic” in the preferred Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

Maldonado-Passage is recently serving a 22-year sentence on the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth after being discovered responsible on 17 federal fees of animal abuse and two counts of homicide for rent.

During the day by day coronavirus briefing, New York Post reporter Steven Nelson requested Trump, “So one of the biggest rating hits of the coronavirus, aside from these briefings, has been a show on Netflix called Tiger King. The man who’s the star of this is a former zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year sentence. He’s asking you for a pardon, saying he was unfairly convicted.”

“Your son yesterday, jokingly said he was going to advocate for it, and I was wondering if you’ve seen the show and if you have any thoughts on pardoning Joe Exotic,” Nelson requested.

Trump answered, “Which son? Must be Don,” which means Donald Trump Jr.

When the reporter showed that it was once Donald Trump Jr., Trump Sr. answered, “I had a feeling it was Don. Is that what he said? I don’t know, I know nothing about it. He has 22 years for what? What did he do?”

In April 2019, Maldonado-Passage was once discovered responsible of 8 violations of the Lacey Act, a federal legislation prohibiting the unlawful acquisition and shipping of uncommon animals, and 9 violations of the Endangered Species Act for killing 5 tiger cubs. He has publicly appealed to Trump for a pardon.

Additionally, Maldonado-Passage was once discovered responsible of 2 fees of homicide for rent after asking an undercover FBI officer posing as a hitman to kill Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist who again and again attempted to close down Maldonado-Passage’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. The park was once an Oklahoma-based enchantment that displayed uncommon and unique animals, together with over 200 large cats.

Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage seems on Netflix’s “Tiger King,” which launched on March 30.

Courtesy of Netflix

Maldonado-Passage has claimed innocence of all fees and filed an $89 million-dollar false arrest lawsuit searching for just about $74 million in damages for the lack of his unique animals and $15 million for false arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, selective enforcement and the dying of his mom, Shirley Schreibvogel, from pressure she persevered throughout the criminal lawsuits.

“You think he didn’t do it?” Trump requested the reporter. “Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon?”

“No,” the reporter responded, “I’m not advocating anything yet—”

“As a reporter,” Trump persevered, “you’re not allowed to do that, you’d be criticized.” He then gestured to CNN reporter Jim Acosta and requested, “Would you recommend a pardon?”

“I’m not weighing in on Tiger King,” Acosta stated.

“I don’t think you would,” stated Trump, prior to telling Nelson, “I’ll take a look.”

While the change most likely befell in jest, Maldonado-Passage’s lawsuit and his try to have his unique conviction tossed out over accusations of the presiding pass judgement on’s homophobia each suffered criminal defeats this week as two separate judges advisable tossing out the lawsuit and denying any foundation for his claims of judicial bias.

Newsweek has reached out to Maldonado-Passage to invite whether or not he plans to believe pursuing his lawsuit in spite of the judges’ contemporary selections. He had now not answered by the point of e-newsletter.