There won’t be any new emoji next yr, and the pandemic is to blame





Add emojis to the rising checklist of industries being negatively suffering from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Unicode Consortium, which oversees emojis on smartphones, has introduced that there’ll be no new emojis launched in 2021, due to the outbreak. The crop for this yr had been finalized ahead of the pandemic took grasp of the nation and will have to hit folks’s telephones this autumn, then again.

The prolong used to be compelled due to the Consortium’s reliance on volunteers, who’re taken with different issues at this time.

“Under the current circumstances we’ve heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date,” mentioned Mark Davis, president of the Consortium, in a weblog publish.

The prolong way you’ll have to wait just a little longer to incorporate a ninja or smiley face dressed in Groucho glasses to your emoji arsenal. Other deliberate emoji for 2021 incorporated folks bottle-feeding a toddler, cockroaches, blueberries, and a woolly mammoth.

One upside: If you had been hoping to post an emoji for attention for next yr, you’ve were given slightly time beyond regulation. People can now post their proposals from June 15 via Sept. 1.

New emojis most often are presented round the get started of the fourth quarter, in most cases round the identical time as primary OS updates from Apple and Google.

