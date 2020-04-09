The richest man in Hong Kong’s early bet on Zoom is paying out in the billions





Li Ka-shing constructed Hong Kong’s greatest fortune on out of date actual property and infrastructure. It’s a bet on era that’s paying off in the present disaster.

Li, known as “Superman” by way of his admirers, was once an early investor in Zoom Video Communications Inc. and owns about 8.6% of the San Jose-based corporate, in line with regulatory filings. The worth of Li’s stake has surged 80% this 12 months to $2.nine billion—the simplest public retaining of his tracked by way of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to file a achieve. His general fortune is down about $five billion to $26 billion this 12 months after Hong Kong was once hit by way of protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

The 91-year-old owns Zoom thru 3 funding automobiles, in line with the filings. Horizons Ventures, which manages Li’s challenge investments, led a $6.five million collection B spherical investment in the video conferencing corporate in 2013 and took part in a $30 million collection C spherical two years later, in line with the corporate’s site. His stake was once price about $850 million when Zoom began publicly buying and selling in the U.S. in April 2019.

The corporate’s teleconferencing tool has transform an very important software for hundreds of thousands at a time when a lot of the international is socially distancing to blunt the toll of the COVID-19 virus. Zoom’s proportion value has soared as the homebound use it for the entirety from paintings meetings to Passover foods to satisfied hours, even though it has just lately given again a few of the ones good points over privateness considerations.

Li isn’t the simplest particular person profiting from the Zoom increase. Founder Eric Yuan is now price $6.1 billion, in line with the Bloomberg rating. Former Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang was once some other early investor. David Bonderman’s circle of relatives place of job, Wildcat Capital Management, jumped in at the finish of ultimate 12 months, regulatory filings display, prior to Zoom inventory skyrocketed.

Some of Li’s different corporations are serving to spice up Zoom’s consumer base. 3 Hong Kong, the cell arm of his Hutchison Telecommunications, donated backpacks that incorporated unfastened “Zoom Classrooms” to masses of Hong Kong faculties, the corporate stated in a March 18 remark.

