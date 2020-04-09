Men and Women Are Very Split on Whether They Prefer Trump or Biden, New Poll Shows

More ladies would slightly see former Vice President Joe Biden get elected within the 2020 election than President Donald Trump, in line with knowledge from a CNN/SSRS ballot launched Thursday.

Women surveyed overwhelmingly gave Biden their political toughen with 62 p.c pronouncing they’d vote for Biden if the election had been held lately. Trump was once in the back of through 30 issues at 32 p.c.

Men selected Trump to proceed into his 2nd time period as president even if the margins had been nearer. While 51 p.c of the boys surveyed supported Trump, 44 p.c gave their toughen to Biden—a distinction of simplest 7 p.c.

Overall, the ballot confirmed that Biden held a lead over Trump. Biden won 53 p.c of the toughen of the ones polled, leaving Trump with 42 p.c of the citizens surveyed susceptible to vote for him.

Newsweek reached out to analyze company SSRS and the Biden marketing campaign for remark.

Former Vice President Joe Biden held a considerable lead over President Donald Trump in polling knowledge launched Thursday, with extra ladies supporting Biden than males.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

While Trump had 50 p.c of voter toughen so far as the total economic system, Biden was once simplest in the back of the president through 4 share issues with 46 p.c.

However, Biden got here out forward of Trump on issues of well being care and the reaction to coronavirus.

While Trump’s well being care insurance policies garnered him 39 p.c within the survey, 57 p.c of the ones polled idea Biden would do a greater activity at dealing with the national well being care factor. Most registered citizens polled mentioned they’d agree with Biden to deal with the coronavirus disaster, with 52 p.c of the ones surveyed giving Biden the nod. Trump’s reaction rated 43 p.c.

This yr’s election procedure has been thrown into disarray through the coronavirus pandemic with some states suspending their presidential primaries so as to steer clear of neighborhood unfold of the virus.

Trump, then again, has attacked Biden’s previous document on well being problems. In March, Trump referred to Biden’s reaction to the swine flu outbreak that happened in 2009 whilst Biden served within the Obama management, “one of the worst on record.”

“In the past, Joe Biden has shown terrible judgment and incompetence in the face of public health issues,” learn a March commentary from Trump’s marketing campaign. “The Obama White House had to publicly apologize for and clean up after Biden when his irresponsible remarks caused panic during the swine flu outbreak in 2009.”

Biden mentioned in April 2009 that he would steer clear of touring in confined areas, comparable to airplanes, as a result of “when one person sneezes, it goes everywhere through the aircraft.”

“If you’re out in the middle of a field and someone sneezes, that’s one thing; if you’re in a closed aircraft or closed container or closed car or closed classroom, it’s a different thing,” Biden added.

At that point, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano mentioned on MSNBC that if Biden “could say that over again he would say if [people] are feeling sick, they should stay off public transit or confined spaces because that is indeed the advice that we’re giving.”