Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Picked Up By Police Beaten and Tied to Telephone Pole

A California guy who allegedly knocked some other guy subconscious by means of hitting him along with his automotive after a heated argument was once discovered by means of police crushed and tied to a phone pole hours later.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department say {that a} verbal argument between Thomas Bechtold, 29, and James Leslie, 47, ended in Bechtold committing tried homicide and a hit-and-run when he drove his automotive into Leslie on Friday afternoon.

Officers from the sheriff’s division and the California Highway Patrol replied to the incident at an intersection in rural Valley Springs and have been informed that Bechtold had fled the scene in his automotive after the usage of it to knock Leslie subconscious.

An investigation that was once right away introduced into the whereabouts of Bechtold was once fruitless till about 3 hours later, when police won a record that Bechtold have been “dropped off” close to the similar intersection the place Leslie have been struck.

“When deputies arrived, they found Bechtold, battered with his hands tied behind his back and tethered to a telephone pole,” officers stated in a press liberate.

Bechtold was once arrested and taken to Calaveras County Jail, the place he’s being hung on bail of nearly $2.2 million. He was once charged with tried homicide, attack with a dangerous weapon, battery with critical harm and criminal hit-and-run.

How Bechtold ended up crushed and tied to a pole is unclear, even if the instances counsel an try at vigilante justice will have been concerned. Police say the investigation stays open and they’re looking for pointers.

Newsweek reached out to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department for remark and further main points however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Attempts at looking for vigilante justice after hit-and-run incidents do not at all times finish neatly.

In May 2019, a 21-year-old white girl who was once later dubbed the “female George Zimmerman” allegedly gunned down an aged black guy in Georgia after she chased him when he failed to prevent after a minor hit-and-run incident.

Mistaken identification has additionally been a subject for would-be vigilantes. A Georgia guy was once sentenced to six months in prison and years extra in probation after he chased down a person he mistakenly concept was once the driving force in a hit-and-run, firing pictures at his automotive after the person refused to prevent in February 2019.

A New Jersey guy looking for justice for the hit-and-run demise of his brother allegedly gunned down the flawed guy in January 2019, telling him “you killed my brother” earlier than capturing him 3 times within the face.