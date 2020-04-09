How to Watch the Oscar-Winning Movie Online

Film lovers who’re suffering with the mass closure of cinemas, Bong Joon Ho has some just right information for you. His significantly acclaimed, award-winning film Parasite is now streaming on-line. The movie, which is the most up-to-date winner of Oscar for Best Picture, is streaming now on Hulu.

Hulu subscribers are in a position to watch the 2019 film now with subtitles—an English dubbed model of the film isn’t but to be had. For those that don’t but have a Hulu subscription, however need to watch Parasite, the carrier is $5.99 to watch its library with advertisements, and $11.99 per month if you need to watch with out advertisements. The streamer additionally provides a unfastened one-month trial for brand spanking new shoppers.

The streamer has unique U.S. streaming rights to the film, that means that Hulu is the handiest streaming carrier the place American audience will in finding Parasite. However, the Oscar winner is to be had to purchase and hire on various virtual leisure retail outlets.

Neon

According to SimplyWatch, the film will price you the following to purchase and hire:

YouTube ($3.99 to hire, $14.99 to purchase)Google Play ($3.99 to hire, $14.99 to purchase)Apple TV ($3.99 to hire, $14.99 to purchase)Microsoft Store ($3.99 to hire, $14.99 to purchase)RedBox ($4.99 to hire, $14.99 to purchase)Amazon ($5.99 to hire, $14.99 to purchase)FandangoNow ($5.99 to hire, $14.99 to purchase)Vudu ($3.99 to hire, $14.99 to purchase)

All of the retail outlets are providing the film in 4K apart from for Amazon and RedBox, who each have Parasite in HD.

The model streaming on Hulu and on the ones retail outlets is the authentic colour model. The black and white model that toured arthouse cinemas in early January does no longer have a streaming unencumber date but.

Hulu additionally has various Director Bong’s different works. The streaming carrier could also be providing 2000’s Barking Dogs Never Bite, 2006’s The Host and 2009’s Mother. Netflix, in the meantime, has the director’s two English-language options, Snowpiercer and Okja. His 2003 film Memories of Murder does no longer have a streaming house in the U.S.

For audience who ignored Parasite in cinemas, Hulu provides the following synopsis: “The Park circle of relatives is the very best instance of aspirational wealth. The Kim circle of relatives is wealthy in boulevard smarts (however no longer a lot else). By likelihood or destiny, those two households are introduced in combination and shape an advanced, symbiotic dating.

“In a flip of occasions, the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and Parks is threatened, inflicting an inevitable cave in. Parasite is a darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching movie showcasing director Bong Joon Ho at the best of his recreation.”

Parasite is streaming now on Hulu.