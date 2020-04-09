How to Watch the New Season Online

The Good Fight is again for Season 4, with Diane Lockhart (performed by means of Christine Baranski) and the remainder of her crew returning for some other 10 episodes of criminal intrigue. The Good Fight Season Four starts with an alternative truth episode that photographs what would have came about had Hillary Clinton gained the 2016 election. That episode was once made to be had to watch from middle of the night PT on April 8.

How to watch The Good Fight Season Four on-line

After the premiere of the first episode, episodes of The Good Fight will probably be launched weekly at the hours of darkness PT / three a.m. ET on Thursday on CBS All Access. Episodes can also be to be had of the CBS All Access add-on to Amazon Prime Video.

A CBS All Access subscription prices $5.99 monthly with advertisements or $9.99 with out ads. A once a year subscription, in the meantime, prices $59.99 with advertisements or $99.99 with out them The streamer could also be providing a month-long unfastened trial to audience who subscribe ahead of April 23.

To get entry to the unfastened trial and get entry to The Good Fight, in addition to sequence like Star Trek: Picard, NCIS and different CBS presentations, all you’ve to do is click on the “Try It Free” button on the website online, select your plan and input your main points.

‘The Good Fight’ Season Four is streaming now on CBS All Access

CBS

To make CBS All Access a part of your Prime Video subscription, customers can click on onto the Amazon web page for The Good Fight Season 4. There, Prime subscribers can click on on the “Watch with CBS All Access” button to upload the provider to their subscription.

CBS provides a 30-day unfastened trial for individuals who need to watch All Access on their Prime account. After that point, the provider prices $5.99 a month on most sensible of no matter you already pay for Amazon Prime and/or Prime Video.

The Good Fight Seasons 1 to three also are to be had to watch in complete on common CBS All Access and the Amazon Prime model. Users and not using a Prime subscription, or who don’t want to subscribe to CBS All Access too can purchase person episodes of The Good Fight Seasons 1 and a pair of.

Individual episodes price $1.99 in SD and $2.99 in HD. Users too can purchase a season move to watch all episodes of a given season for $24.99.

Google Play, Apple TV, Fandango Now and Vudu also are these days providing the first 3 seasons of the display to purchase.

The Good Fight Season Four episodes air on Thursdays on CBS All Access.