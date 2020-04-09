How can business battle the coronavirus? A call for new ideas





Businesses the international over are retooling operations to lend a hand battle the coronavirus. Johnson & Johnson and Regeneron are racing to expand a vaccine. Ford Motor, Dyson, and Virgin Orbit are construction respirators and ventilators. Apple is making face shields. IBM donated time on its supercomputer to U.S. executive researchers comparing anti-viral medicine. Distillers from France’s Pernod Ricard and Scotland’s BrewDog are the usage of their experience with alcohol to make hand sanitizers.

How else can companies give a contribution? From the earliest days of the outbreak, Fortune has sought to focus on—in on-line protection, on its new Leadership Next podcast, and in newsletters together with CEO Daily, Outbreak, and Business x Design—the some ways companies are responding to the well being disaster. Now it’s partnering with IDEO, a world design consultancy, to release a three-week “COVID-19 Business Pivot Challenge” geared toward encouraging house owners, managers, and staff from companies of all sizes to assume creatively about how companies can lend a hand and proportion their ideas and experience.

From as of late via April 30, IDEO’s social innovation platform, OpenIDEO, is soliciting proposals for tactics companies can battle the virus in 3 extensive “opportunity areas”: assembly calls for for protecting provides, assembly wishes for new services and products, and adapting to a new long run.

At the finish of the problem, IDEO designers will synthesize tips, determine the maximum promising answers, and discover choices for placing them into motion. Fortune, the problem’s media spouse, will co-host a webinar to study submissions and speak about the main potentialities.

Learn extra about how your corporate can take part in the problem right here.

