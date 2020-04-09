‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Doctors Race to Save Richard Webber in Dramatic Season 16 Finale Sneak Peek

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 finale is certain to go away audience on pins and needles as Episode 21, “Put on a Happy Face,” is predicted to come with one twist and switch after some other.

If the sneak peek trailer is any indication, it can be the sequence’ maximum dramatic episode but because the medical doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will in finding themselves underneath an terrible lot of drive to save their liked colleague and famend surgeon Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Only heightening their tension, they nonetheless have not found out what precisely has led to his downward scientific spiral.

His daughter Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) says in the clip that she thinks its Alzheimer’s illness, however Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) strongly disagrees. Richard’s estranged spouse Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) does not care about their bickering over a scientific analysis, she simply desires her husband fastened.

Ellen Pompeo seems as Dr. Meredith Grey on “Grey’s Anatomy.” The Season 16 finale will air on April 9.

ABC/Raymond Liu

“You’ve had weeks and have found nothing!” she shouts in the trailer.

It is also all Catherine’s guilt that is inflicting loss of persistence together with her team of workers. After all, had she been extra in resolving her marital problems with Richard as a substitute of leaving him, she could have spotted quicker that one thing was once unsuitable .

Catherine would possibly not be the one one fighting the guilt of ill-fated selections. Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), who must be thankfully making ready to stroll down the aisle, may even come face to face together with her wrongdoings when her ex, Dr. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), throws a monkey wrench in her marriage ceremony bliss through confessing his love for her.

“Don’t throw your life away Teddy,” he pleads after she firmly proclaims that she goes thru together with her determination to marry Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

The marriage ceremony would possibly already be in jeopardy, regardless that. The season finale synopsis teased Teddy’s soon-to-be husband will make a “shocking discovery.” Raise your hand in case you suppose it is Teddy’s messy affair with Tom that Owen will unexpectedly learn about.

There will likely be a couple of vibrant moments all over the display. Dr. Amelia Sheherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Dr. Atticus Link (Chris Carmack) would possibly in spite of everything welcome their new package deal of pleasure. Shepherd concept she was once going into exertions on closing week’s episode, but it surely became out that the physician was once simply affected by Braxton Hicks contractions. In the finale sneak peek, Shepherd’s water breaks, which means that it is formally time to have that child.

Something else to look ahead to: Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) is predicted to ask Meredith a “surprising question.” The pair had been getting shut since he first arrived on the sanatorium in an previous episode. Perhaps Meredith will end the season with a brand new particular person to love in the end.

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 finale airs on ABC on Thursday at Nine p.m. ET.