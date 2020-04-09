‘Fortnite’ Purple, Red & Blue Steel Bridge Locations Week 8 Challenge Guide

Fortnite Skye’s Adventure Challenges are are living for Week 8, and one process asks gamers to fly a Choppa below the Purple, Red and Blue Steel Bridges. In this information, we will recap one of the best ways to discover a Choppa in addition to the places for all 3 Steel Bridges.

How to Find a Choppa in Fortnite

Choppa’s in Fortnite may also be discovered at a couple of helipads scattered across the Battle Royale map. These are positioned on the Rig, Pleasant Park, the Shark, the Grotto, the Agency, Craggy Cliffs and extra. For extra actual main points on Choppa places, take a look at our devoted Choppa location information. Be mindful that there is a restricted choice of Choppas in every foyer, so it is going to take a couple of tries prior to you in finding one. When you do, it is best to get this problem completed in one fit.

To whole the Week 8 Challenge, all it’s a must to do is fly the Choppa below the Purple, Red and Blue Steel Bridges proven under.

Fortnite Purple, Red and Blue Steel Bridge Locations

Purple Steel Bridge: You’ll in finding it connecting Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp.

The crimson bridge is positioned between Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods.

This is what it seems like.

This is what the crimson bridge seems like.

Red Steel Bridge: The Red Steel Bridge is between Pleasant Park and Salty Springs.

The crimson bridge is between Salty and Pleasant.

It seems like this.

This is what the crimson bridge seems like.

Blue Steel Bridge: Lastly, the Blue Steel Bridge is without delay east of Pleasant Park.

The blue bridge is close to Pleasant Park.

This is what it seems like while you land there.

You'll see this while you get there.

Fortnite Week 8 Skye’s Adventure Challenges

Flying a Choppa below the Purple, Red and Blue Steel Bridges is only one process at the checklist of goals for Week 8 Skye’s Adventure. Here’s the whole rundown for many who have not sat down on the in-game Challenge Table.

Search chests at Landmarks (10)Eliminate gamers with SMGs from inside 15 meters (3)Hit 5 consecutive vulnerable issues whilst harvesting fabrics (5)Fly a Choppa below the Purple, Red and Blue Steel Bridges (one)Stoke a Campfire, devour a Foraged Apple, devour a Foraged Mushroom (one)Land on the Shark and consult with The Agency in the similar fit (one)Hit pistol headshots on gamers or Henchmen (10)Search Skye’s Sword in a Stone present in top puts (5)Block Damage with a Kingsman (200)Bounce on Crash Pads in several fits (3)

Complete a majority of these Week 8 Challenges and you can be midway to unlocking a unique Skye pores and skin variant. Will you unencumber a white pores and skin taste by way of supporting Ghost, or are you extra keen on Shadow?

Fortnite is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cell.

