Former Texas Rangers Star Josh Hamilton Indicted by Grand Jury on Charge of Beating Teenage Daughter

Former American League MVP Josh Hamilton has been indicted by a grand jury in Texas on a 3rd stage legal price of damage to a kid.

The former Texas Rangers superstar became himself in to government on October 30 and pleaded no longer to blame an afternoon later after his 14-year-old daughter accused him of beating her. He was once indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury on Monday.

The 38-year-old was once launched on a $35,000 bond and faces between two and 10 years in jail, will have to he be convicted. The trial has been behind schedule as court docket hearings in Texas are suspended till May 11 on the earliest, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a sworn statement by a Keller Police Department detective, Hamilton’s daughter reported the incident took place on September 30 when he was once enraged by a remark she made.

The five-time MLB All-Star variety reportedly started cursing and shouting at his daughter, sooner than launching at complete water bottle at her, which hit the woman within the chest. The lady mentioned Hamilton smashed the seat she was once resting her ft on, sooner than lifting her off the chair she was once sat on. When she fell to the ground, Hamilton picked her up and carried her to her bed room.

Despite her apologies, Hamilton allegedly started hitting his daughter’s legs with an open hand and closed fist whilst urgent her face onto the bed. According to the affidavit, Hamilton then dared his daughter to document him.

“I hope you go in front of the f***ing judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t have to come to my house again,” he reportedly instructed her in step with NBC Dallas Forth Worth.

According to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, the alleged incident befell at Hamilton’s house in Keller, Texas, simply two days after he was once presented as one of the best Rangers of the Globe Life Park Era when the Rangers performed their closing ever recreation on the ballpark.

The youngster instructed her mom—Hamilton’s ex-wife—in regards to the incident, who has since filed for a brief restraining order on her daughter’s behalf. The youngster is the eldest of Hamilton’s 3 daughters.

Hamilton’s ex-wife and the previous Texas Rangers participant shared custody of their 3 daughters on the time of the incident, however the court docket due to this fact banned him from having touch with them after he became in to the government.

At the top of closing yr the order was once modified to permit Hamilton to satisfy them however most effective in presence of an grownup as manager.

An advanced non-public existence time and again made headlines all over Hamilton’s occupation, because the outfielder, a improving drug addict and alcoholic, suffered a lot of relapses.

Josh Hamilton speaks to the enthusiasts all over his induction to the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame sooner than the sport between the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 17, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Rick Yeatts/Getty