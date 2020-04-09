EU agrees €500m coronavirus rescue package

Image copyright

EU finance ministers have agreed a €500bn (£440m) rescue package for European international locations hit arduous via the coronavirus pandemic.

The chairman of the Eurogroup, Mário Centeno, introduced the deal, reached after marathon discussions in Brussels.

But the ministers failed to just accept a requirement from France and Italy to proportion out the price of the disaster via issuing so-called coronabonds.

The package is smaller than the European Central Bank had steered.

The ECB has mentioned the bloc would possibly want as much as €1.5tn (£1.3tn) to take on the disaster.

However, the French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, hailed the settlement as crucial financial plan in EU historical past.

“Europe has decided and is ready to meet the gravity of the crisis,” he tweeted after the talks.

The major element of the rescue plan comes to the European Stability Mechanism, the EU’s bailout fund, which is able to make €240bn to be had to ensure spending via indebted international locations beneath force.

The EU ministers additionally agreed different measures together with €200bn in promises from the European Investment Bank and a European Commission undertaking for nationwide short-time running schemes.

Ministers had been on the subject of a deal on Wednesday, however the talks broke down and needed to be resumed an afternoon later, amid a dispute between Italy and the Netherlands over how one can observe the restoration fund.

The coronavirus pandemic has uncovered deep divisions in Europe, the place Italy and Spain have accused northern countries – led via Germany and the Netherlands – of now not doing sufficient.