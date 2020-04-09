Coronavirus crisis forces farmers to throw milk away

Some dairy farmers are having to throw away 1000’s of litres of unpolluted milk due to disruption to the provision chain led to via coronavirus.

There is worry that some dairy farms would possibly cross out of a industry, which might lead to a milk scarcity when call for returns after the pandemic.

The National Farmers’ Union has known as for a crisis assembly with the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs “to take immediate steps to ensure the sustainability of the dairy sector”.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs says it has already put some measures in position to beef up the sphere and would proceed to paintings intently with farmers and the NFU.

The BBC spoke to one farmer primarily based within the West Midlands.

Shot and edited via Kevin Church