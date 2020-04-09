Citi offering summer interns full-time positions upon graduation





While a lot of the employment information popping out this present day is brutal and miserable, Citi is bucking the fashion, saying it plans to supply full-time positions to the vast majority of its 1,500 individuals who will function summer interns this 12 months.

The financial institution, which has 750 interns within the U.S., says any intern in its New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo workplaces who completes the minimal necessities of this system will obtain the be offering upon graduation.

In addition to the task be offering, Citi has not on time the beginning date of the intern program till July 6 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. However, it says, in spite of the shortened period of time of this system, interns will nonetheless obtain the 10 weeks pay they have been promised.

“We know that it is an especially trying time for you right now, as you work to finish the semester away from school, removed from your friends and on-campus experiences, and think about the economy and job market you’ll find yourself in after graduation,” stated Courtney Storz, City’s head of campus ability acquisition in an electronic mail to summer interns. “We realize your college experience is going to be quite different than what you planned or imagined. While there are many uncertainties ahead for all of us, we hope that these changes give you a measure of reassurance about your role at Citi and our commitment to you.”

