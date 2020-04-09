Charlie Kirk: Trump Is Putting America First to Fight Coronavirus—And I, for One, Am Grateful

This is who I voted for in 2016.

As I write this, President Donald Trump has underway a modern day, opposite model of the Doolittle Raid. Over the following two weeks by myself, 25 flights are scheduled to land within the U.S., bringing in over three million kilos of life-saving pieces to assist us combat the “Chinese coronavirus.” These come with mask and ventilators, the shortages that experience hamstrung clinical staff and fed a Trump-blaming media narrative.

Since I realized of “Project Airbridge,” I’ve been attempting to consider every other U.S. president within the tv generation who may have tried this kind of maneuver. Eisenhower? Perhaps. The common, who led us thru WWII, was once used to daring motion in an effort to offer protection to American pursuits. Reagan? Quite most likely. The Gipper was once combating globalism sooner than it had a reputation. He may smartly have got provides into the U.S.

Other than the ones two, I do not consider someone else would have stated, “America first. Let’s go get what we need, and let’s get lots of it from wherever we can find it.” Other fresh presidents most likely would have declined this kind of brave transfer. They would have pointed to how America is a member of the worldwide neighborhood and the way provides want to be shared via everybody, particularly international locations now not as lucky as America that we can have “exploited” over previous centuries.

Those presidents don’t seem to be this president. This is why I spent 60 immediately days prior to November of 2016 at the street campaigning for him.

Over the weekend, I wrote that the president was once going through his Wollman Rink second. It was once a reference to his taking up the City of New York’s bungled strive to renovate the ice rink in Central Park in 1986. Plenty of other people urged him now not to do it; much more stated he would fail. He neglected each teams and delivered the unimaginable below funds and forward of agenda.

By comparability, this disaster makes the Wollman Rink appear to be, smartly, an ice rink. The “Chinese coronavirus” has brought about the U.S. to close down its economic system for the primary time in its 200-plus-year historical past. This is the primary sustained nationwide problem we have now confronted universally as a country since Eisenhower’s struggle. It is not about evaluating the instances of this disaster to the Wollman Rink; it’s about embracing the mindset of the Wollman Rink: Do what others say you’ll’t or should not.

Our president and his staff have followed this mindset via closing laser-focused on growing rapid and efficient answers to the issue to hand. One fantastic outcome has been “Project Airbridge.” This a hit partnership between personal firms and the government is uploading essential non-public protecting apparatus into the U.S. and distributing to the place it’s maximum wanted.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin take part in a video convention with representatives of enormous banks and bank card firms about extra monetary help for small companies within the Roosevelt Room on the White House on April 7 in Washington, D.C.

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty

I’m taking a look ahead to gazing the community information protection of this airlift. I do know they’ll applaud the president’s efforts via giving him credit score for doing one thing that hasn’t ever been accomplished sooner than; one thing that can assist offer protection to American lives. I guess journalists at The Washington Post and The New York Times will probably be mountaineering over one every other, racing to get out the primary sure headline for the president’s efforts.

Recognize the sarcasm? One factor of which I’m sure is that there will probably be no mainstream media fanfare for the president. Not handiest is Trump effectively placing America first contradictory to their conventional portrayal of him as incompetent; the very considered placing America first is offensive to them.

As an American citizen, I’m thankful that we’ve got a president who puts our pursuits above all others to lead us thru this disaster. Imagine if we had a president extra all for the U.N. than the U.S. at a time like this.

Or, as General George S. Patton may have stated had been he alive: No American has ever overwhelmed a pandemic via death for his nation.

Charlie Kirk is the writer of the New York Times bestseller The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future and host of The Charlie Kirk Show.

The perspectives expressed on this article are the creator’s personal.