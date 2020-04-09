Anti-Trump Conservative Group, Led by George Conway and Rick Wilson, Endorses Joe Biden

Conservative Republican staff The Lincoln Project recommended former Vice President Joe Biden for president Wednesday.

Co-founder of The Lincoln Project, George Conway, has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. Conway could also be the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

“The problem with Donald Trump is he always sees himself first,” Conway mentioned on MSNBC in November. “Trump is all about Trump.”

Other individuals of The Lincoln Project come with Republican strategists Jennifer Horn, John Weaver and media marketing consultant Rick Wilson, writer of the ebook Everything Trump Touches Dies.

“We are proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President,” the tweet learn. “As America contends with unprecedented loss, we need a leader who can steady the ship, heal our common wounds, and lead us into our next national chapter. Joe Biden has the humanity, empathy and steadiness we need in a leader.”

We are proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President.

As America contends with extraordinary loss, we want a pace-setter who can secure the send, heal our not unusual wounds, and lead us into our subsequent nationwide bankruptcy. Joe Biden has the humanity, empathy and stability we want in a pace-setter.

— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 8, 2020

Newsweek reached out to Biden’s marketing campaign for remark.

In an op-ed piece printed in December by The New York Times, The Lincoln Project mentioned their “efforts will be dedicated to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line.”

“Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort,” the object persevered.

Former Vice President Joe Biden gained an endorsement of his presidential marketing campaign on Wednesday from conservative Republican staff, The Lincoln Project.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

Anti-Trump efforts by The Lincoln Project come with promoting campaigns, articles and social media posts.

The staff’s endorsement of Biden got here at the similar day that Biden’s primary Democratic opponent, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, suspended his marketing campaign for the presidential nomination.

“I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth,” Sanders mentioned Wednesday in a live-streamed speech. “And that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden and the path toward victory is virtually impossible.”

Sanders, who used his Medicare For All plan as a cornerstone of his presidential marketing campaign, additionally mentioned the coronavirus pandemic was once a consider his determination to drop out of the race.

“I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and which would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour,” Sanders mentioned Wednesday.

Sanders’ absence from the race makes Biden the presumptive Democratic candidate for president, despite the fact that Sanders will stay at the poll in some states that experience but to carry their presidential primaries.

“Bernie has done something rare in politics,” Biden mentioned in a Wednesday commentary. “He hasn’t just run a political campaign; he’s created a movement. And make no mistake about it, I believe it’s a movement that is as powerful today as it was yesterday.”

Recent information from Real Clear Politics presentations Biden main Trump within the polls by a mean of 6.1 issues.