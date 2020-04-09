Amazon Warehouse Workers Say Company Isn’t Actually Providing Promised Paid Sick Leave

Amazon warehouse staff suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic have alleged that the corporate is failing to pay them for the unwell go away they have been promised.

Although the corporate promised to pay staff who’ve been recognized with the virus as much as two weeks of pay, more than one staff who meet the criteria for unwell go away say they have got now not won pay or handiest were given a discounted quantity, consistent with a Wednesday record from CNBC.

“We do not feel safe in our building anymore,” a employee at an Indiana facility who requested to stay nameless instructed the opening. “And the pay we do get if we test positive is only 60 percent of our pay. Amazon is not taking care of us.”

In a commentary to Newsweek, Amazon spokesperson Kristen Kish didn’t touch upon stories that staff have been being shortchanged, however insisted that each one staff who have been “diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine” would obtain as much as two weeks pay.

Kish added that staff despatched house with a fever can be given “up to five hours” in their pay for the day, which might equate to a bit beneath 60 p.c of an eight-hour day. An previous record from Buzzfeed steered that staff who have been instructed to stick house because of fevers weren’t given any pay by means of the corporate.

The corporate is “continually revisiting policies” throughout the pandemic, Kish stated, and different measures meant to comprise the unfold of the virus at corporate amenities have been additionally stated to be in position.

“Implementing daily temperature screenings in our operations sites is an additional preventative measure Amazon is taking to support the health and safety of our customers and employees, who continue to provide a critical service in our communities,” Kish stated.

Amazon staff at a New York City facility held a walkout and protest of the corporate’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 30, 2020.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images/Getty

Temperature assessments were used to display other people in lots of settings, however scientific professionals have warned that the virus will also be simply unfold from inflamed individuals who wouldn’t have fevers or display some other signs.

Workers who’re quarantined at house and filed for unemployment in lieu of repayment from the corporate additionally stated they feared the transfer may just value them their jobs, in spite of being allowed to use consistent with Labor Department tips throughout the pandemic.

Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vp of globally operations, introduced that the corporate can be hiring 1000’s extra staff according to call for led to by means of the pandemic in a weblog put up ultimate week. Personal protecting apparatus used to be stated to be supplied for present staff.

Clark additionally insisted that the workers have been being supported, announcing that staff who take a look at sure for the virus or are recognized by means of a physician when they may be able to’t get a take a look at would get “extra paid time off” with out specifying if they might be paid their standard paycheck.

“If someone would rather not come to work, we are supporting them in their time off,” Clark wrote. “If someone is diagnosed or comes to us who is presumptively diagnosed (but unable to get a test), we are giving them extra paid time off.”